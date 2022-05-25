Who is Adam Ray playing Vince McMahon on Young Rock?

When it comes to creating superstars in wrestling, no one has done it more frequently and with greater effect than Vince McMahon. The man has been a kingmaker of the business for as long as we can remember and has influenced the careers of most superstars we hold in high regard.

Vince McMahon played a key role in shaping and developing one of the biggest stars of the wrestling industry, The Rock. Rock is not just a wrestling sensation, but a Hollywood giant and a global icon.

He talks about those who influenced his early career and helped him become who he is today in the NBC sitcom Young Rock, and makes sure to mention the WWE Chairman as well.

But if you want to watch the show to see Vinnie Mac himself, hold on. McMahon doesn't star in the show, but is being portrayed by Adam Ray. If you are not familiar with him, we will fill you in.

Adam Ray @adamraycomedy



Tune in. The show is incredible As my dude @TheRock just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portaying on NBC’s “YOUNG ROCK,” premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing VINCE MCMAHON🤘Tune in. The show is incredible As my dude @TheRock just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portaying on NBC’s “YOUNG ROCK,” premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing VINCE MCMAHON🤘Tune in. The show is incredible🎉 https://t.co/SyGcp05swr

Adam Ray is an American actor and comedian. He became a YouTuber under the name adamraycomedy. He has over 20,000 subscribers and more than 8 million views on his videos.

Adam Ray's portrayal of Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's persona is present in Young Rock, but as a younger version of himself portrayed by Adam Ray. He is a supporting character in the show and is not the ruthless and tough boss we all see today.

McMahon is an ambitious and gritty individual in Young Rock, who has to work his way up the WWE ladder to reach the top of the mountain. We also see Ray's portrayal of him as a supportive friend to Rock's grandmother Lia. The character's first appearance was in the third episode of the show's first season, and has been a recurring presence ever since.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Enjoy the show and mahalo for having us in your homes 🏾



Starting NOW on @NBC!!!

#FaceOfAnAngel

#IntentionsOfTheDevil It’s #YoungRock time!!!Enjoy the show and mahalo for having us in your homesStarting NOW on @NBC!!! It’s #YoungRock time!!! Enjoy the show and mahalo for having us in your homes 🙏🏾🌺Starting NOW on @NBC!!! #FaceOfAnAngel 😇#IntentionsOfTheDevil 😈 https://t.co/woWYS3FRwE

Ray's performance as Vince McMahon has been critically acclaimed, with him garnering praise from fans for his accurate portrayal of the WWE boss. However, it was a difficult task to integrate him into the show, according to Young Rock executive producer (and former WWE head writer) Brian Gewirtz.

In an interview, Gewirtz talked about Vince McMahon's character and how they got Ray to play him in the show.

"It was a lot of fun. Adam Ray is a very, very skilled comedian/actor and we hired him. He does a huge standup and I got to know down here and it was great putting him into Vince's suit – circa-1982 Vince suits, of course. It's an interesting time because Vince... He's on the cusp of taking over but he hadn't taken over yet. So he's still working for his dad."

We have no doubt that McMahon would be proud of Ray for portraying him the way he has. Now if we get a cameo from the boss, it would indeed be peak sports entertainment.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Prem Deshpande