Who is AJ Styles' bodyguard on RAW?

AJ Styles' bodyguard is also the man who helped him complete a Grand Slam Championship in WWE. AJ Styles is currently competing on RAW and is accompanied to the ring by his bodyguard and now tag team partner Omos. Jordan Omogbehin (aka Omos in WWE) is currently the tallest superstar on the WWE roster, standing at 7'3 (or 221 cm/2.21m).

Omos signed with the WWE and reported to the Performance Center in January 2019. While Omos is now known as AJ Styles' bodyguard, he first went somewhat viral in the wrestling community when he was seen in NXT live events.

Omos for champion of everything please (AJ Styles too) #MITB pic.twitter.com/2EVtIwIbcu — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 19, 2021

AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos is the third-tallest superstar in WWE history, only behind Giant Gonzales (8'0) and Andre The Giant (7'4). His impact was immediately seen in the NXT Live events, which was used to develop him more than television.

It comes as no surprise that AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos was quickly moved over to the WWE roster. At first, he was used as one of Akira Tozawa's ninjas before he became the bouncer of RAW Underground hosted by Shane McMahon.

It was after this that Omos became AJ Styles' bodyguard. The name "Omos" was given at Survivor Series 2020 and he made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, helping AJ Styles defeat The New Day to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship.

AJ Styles and Omos are the new Raw tag team champs 🤝#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7IupbqYOXt — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 11, 2021

What does the future hold for AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos?

Given that AJ Styles is a heel, as well as the fact that WWE rarely has long-term alliances, it's inevitable that Omos won't be AJ Styles' bodyguard for years to come. So far, the combination has worked because AJ Styles is considered a wrestler of "smaller size", while Omos is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Being AJ Styles' bodyguard has undoubtedly benefited Omos, but men of his size aren't normally known to be proficient in-ring workers. Omos' size will benefit him in terms of getting television time, but beyond that, it's hard to predict what his future in WWE will be.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande