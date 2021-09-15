Who is Alexa Bliss' best friend in WWE?

Alexa Bliss is currently playing a dark and twisted entity on WWE RAW and has garnered major praise from fans for the same.

In real life, though, Alexa Bliss is an incredibly nice person and has mostly stayed away from controversy. Her co-workers have had nothing but good things to say about her. So it goes without saying that she has a long list of friends in WWE.

The former RAW Women's Champion has built up many close friendships over the years in WWE. Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Mickie James, and Nikki A.S.H. are just a few names who are incredibly close to Little Miss Bliss.

However, Alexa Bliss considers fellow RAW Superstar Nia Jax her closest friend. Bliss has previously opened up about her friendship with "The Irresistible Force." She dubbed Nia her 'best friend' while talking about their WrestleMania 34 RAW Women's title match:

“To see Nia holding the title up and knowing that my best friend is having her WrestleMania moment and I was able to share that with her was awesome. We did the best job at our abilities to make the payoff and show that bullies never win and the good guy will prevail because of the story we had told leading up to it,” Bliss said.

Fans who watched the match in question may remember that Bliss came out as the RAW Women's Champion, and Jax defeated her to win the belt. This was Jax's first and only singles title win in WWE.

Nia Jax is very protective of Alexa Bliss

Back in 2020, Nia Jax talked about an unnamed WWE Superstar hurting her friend Alexa Bliss in the ring. Jax later confirmed fans' suspicions that she was talking about former UFC star Ronda Rousey. Jax stated that Rousey was hurting Bliss, and she eventually stood up for her in front of WWE officials.

"I was so angry. I was like ‘No, she cannot do this anymore’. I would personally not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again. I had to go to the people, the higher-ups, and I had to put down a stern foot and say ‘listen, Lexi is five-foot-nothing, 100lbs, getting thrown around like a little rag doll and getting injured every night’," Nia said.

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have gone through a lot over the years and have done well for themselves in WWE. The two may have been on-screen rivals on more than one occasion, but the duo is inseparable in real life.

