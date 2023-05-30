Who are American Alpha? Find out after Sami Zayn’s minor botch on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn accidentally mentioned American Alpha during his promo on WWE RAW this week, and the wrestling world lost their collective mind. Sami's minor botch was more than enough for fans to dig out the old footage of the former tag team.

American Alpha used to be a tag team in Triple H's version of NXT. The duo of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan dominated the tag team division during the early years of the Black and Gold brand. They are former NXT Tag Team Champions and Triple Crown Champions in WWE.

American Alpha's matches with The Revival (FTR in AEW) were largely responsible for putting NXT's tag team division on the map. The two teams had classics at NXT TakeOver: Dallas and NXT TakeOver: The End.

Jordan and Gable were called to the main roster following the 2016 WWE Draft. They vied for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for months before eventually winning the titles on the December 27, 2016, episode of the blue brand.

The tag team met dissolved after Jason Jordan was moved to RAW as part of his storyline with his kayfabe father, Kurt Angle. Chad Gable stayed on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn accidently mentions American Alpha on WWE RAW

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were on RAW this week. Sami said they successfully retained the titles at Night of Champions, and Roman Reigns may be the greatest of all time, but he couldn't beat the champions.

Imperium interrupted the promo. Ludwig Kaiser said their win was great, but it couldn't be compared to Gunther's win over Mustafa Ali. Sami asked why the Imperium were interrupting them instead of taking on the "American Alpha."

Sami quickly rebounded from his mistake by correcting it to The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). The segment ended with a match between The Alpha Academy and Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

How would you rate the latest episode of RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes