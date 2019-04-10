×
Who are the Brooklyn Belles - The IIconics' opponents on WWE SmackDown

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Feature
270   //    10 Apr 2019, 12:08 IST

Kris Stadtlander and Karissa Rivera
Kris Stadtlander and Karissa Rivera

WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania had multiple tag team matches. One of the matches at this week's SmackDown was a title match as The IIconics, who won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 after defeating three other teams in a fatal four-way, defeated a local tag team on SmackDown. The IIconics said that they would be fighting champions and that they would put their title on the line anywhere against any team.

And they announced their first title defence, a match against a local tag team called the Brooklyn Belles, who had a 45-0 record ahead of their match against The IIconics.

Who are the Brooklyn Belles?

The Brooklyn Belles are the tag team of Kris Stadtlander and Karissa Rivera, and they debuted on the April 9, 2019 SmackDown show against Women's Tag Team champions, The IIconics.

Karissa Rivera has been a part of a WWE event previously, having debuted against Lacey Evans back in October, 2018 on an NXT live show. She even featured in the ROH Road to Supercard show, competing in a tag team match, but was in the opposing team of her tag team partner from SmackDown, Kris Stadtlander.

Kris Stadtlander, according to Fightful, has been in the wrestling business for around three years and has competed in promotions like Shimmer, ROH, and Impact Wrestling. She was formerly the NYWC Starlet Champion as well as the VPW Women's Champion twice.

The IIconics' tag team title reign began on an easy note against local competitors, Brooklyn Belles. It remains to be seen whom The IIconics will face next as they defend their tag team titles on RAW, SmackDown, as well as NXT.

Read all about The IIconics and more of what happened on the SmackDown after WrestleMania here.

