×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results, April 9th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.40K   //    10 Apr 2019, 07:45 IST

A barrage of surprises hit the fans on the SmackDown after WrestleMania
A barrage of surprises hit the fans on the SmackDown after WrestleMania

The New Day kicked of SmackDown Live to celebrate WWE Champion Kofi's WrestleMania win against Daniel Bryan. Big E did the splits and he and Woods talked about how much it meant to Kofi and his family when The Bar interrupted them.

The Bar said that Kofi owed them everything and claimed that Kofi would have lost last night against Seth Rollins if not for them. They challenged The New Day to a 6-man tag team match, and they had Drew McIntyre on their side.

Ricochet, Aleister Black & Ali vs. Rusev, Nakamura & Andrade

Ali picked up a big win for his team on SmackDown
Ali picked up a big win for his team on SmackDown

Nakamura and Ricochet started us off and Rusev was tagged in early on followed by Andrade. Ricochet was in trouble as the heels kept him from making the tag and Nakamura tagged back in and then Rusev, taking turns attacking Ricochet who replied with a neck breaker before tagging in Aleister and then hitting a double team move.

Black cleared the ring and sent the opponents packing as we headed for commercials. We returned to see Ali hit a huge DDT to Rusev and then tag in Black. A brawl broke out after Rusev broke up a pin attempt and Andrade and Ali were the legal men when Ali hit his top rope finisher and got the pin.

Result: Ricochet, Aleister Black & Ali def. Rusev, Nakamura & Andrade

After the match, Randy Orton came in from off-screen with an RKO outta nowhere to Ali before Kevin Owens came in with a stunner to Rusev before retreating backstage.

Advertisement

R-Truth and Carmella were celebrating 'Mella's win in the Women's Battle Royale in the WrestleMania kickoff show and Samoa Joe attacked Truth. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch and knocked out Truth before Braun Strowman came in and attacked Joe. Braun was almost caught in the Coquina Clutch himself but managed to get out of it. Joe dodged the running power slam and ran out of the ring with his title.


1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Kofi Kingston Braun Strowman WWE Results Leisure Reading
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
WWE SmackDown Results, March 19th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Smackdown Live this week
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- 19th March 2019- Kofi Kingston loses again
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: NXT Superstars in action again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Day finally snaps and attacks Superstars on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Fastlane 2019: AJ mocks Orton 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why this week's SmackDown Live was one of the best in recent memory (12 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 shocking moments from the show (March 19, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 winners and losers from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (2 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Several SmackDown Superstars seen rooting for Kofi Kingston backstage
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us