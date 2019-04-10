WWE SmackDown Results, April 9th 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

A barrage of surprises hit the fans on the SmackDown after WrestleMania

The New Day kicked of SmackDown Live to celebrate WWE Champion Kofi's WrestleMania win against Daniel Bryan. Big E did the splits and he and Woods talked about how much it meant to Kofi and his family when The Bar interrupted them.

The Bar said that Kofi owed them everything and claimed that Kofi would have lost last night against Seth Rollins if not for them. They challenged The New Day to a 6-man tag team match, and they had Drew McIntyre on their side.

Ricochet, Aleister Black & Ali vs. Rusev, Nakamura & Andrade

Ali picked up a big win for his team on SmackDown

Nakamura and Ricochet started us off and Rusev was tagged in early on followed by Andrade. Ricochet was in trouble as the heels kept him from making the tag and Nakamura tagged back in and then Rusev, taking turns attacking Ricochet who replied with a neck breaker before tagging in Aleister and then hitting a double team move.

Black cleared the ring and sent the opponents packing as we headed for commercials. We returned to see Ali hit a huge DDT to Rusev and then tag in Black. A brawl broke out after Rusev broke up a pin attempt and Andrade and Ali were the legal men when Ali hit his top rope finisher and got the pin.

Result: Ricochet, Aleister Black & Ali def. Rusev, Nakamura & Andrade

After the match, Randy Orton came in from off-screen with an RKO outta nowhere to Ali before Kevin Owens came in with a stunner to Rusev before retreating backstage.

R-Truth and Carmella were celebrating 'Mella's win in the Women's Battle Royale in the WrestleMania kickoff show and Samoa Joe attacked Truth. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch and knocked out Truth before Braun Strowman came in and attacked Joe. Braun was almost caught in the Coquina Clutch himself but managed to get out of it. Joe dodged the running power slam and ran out of the ring with his title.

