Who is the artist behind Jinder Mahal's WWE entrance theme? Know the story of how the creation process came together

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is currently one of the most talked about superstars in the whole wrestling community. This is because of his recent online exchange with the AEW President, Tony Khan, who questioned the narrative of Mahal receiving a world title match despite not winning most of his matches in the past year.

Jinder Mahal's Punjabi entrance music is also one of the reasons many fans get behind him. The song reflects his persona as The Modern Day Maharaja and makes him look like a million bucks as well. Well, that is precisely the whole point of entrance themes that it should suit the character and persona of a wrestler.

Moreover, Mahal's theme song, Sher, is also very popular among wrestling fans. The song was composed by the popular Pakistani rapper Ali Kaz. Kaz revealed how he collaborated with the legendary WWE musician Jim Johnston to create the new theme song for Jinder when his character was being reinvented.

Kaz recalled he got a mail from Johnston and later came up with the lyrics and vocals for the song, as the music was already composed by Jim. He completed writing the lyrics of Sher in just three hours.

The recording was completed the following day. Apart from revealing the story behind Jinder's new theme song, Ali Kaz showed respect for the former WWE Champion by praising him during his interview with The Express Tribune back in 2017.

“I think Jinder Mahal is very hardworking and talented wrestler. He has been trying to build an image for a very long time and I think finally he has proven his potential to the world…I have mad respect for him,” Ali Kaz said.

Jinder Mahal recently challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal has already had a good start in 2024. He shared the stage with The Rock on the Day 1 special edition of RAW. The following week, Jinder confronted the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, and a title match between the two was made official.

During the most recent episode of RAW, Mahal was set to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the show. Jinder was accompanied by Indus Sher. However, it was not enough, as Seth managed to retain his title despite the odds being in favor of Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja is off to a great start in 2024, and it remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for him going forward.

