Who has the better title: Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins? Fans left divided over new WWE Championship belts

Triple H unveiled a new design for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. This could be the company's way of acknowledging and rewarding The Tribal Chief's remarkable 1000-day title reign.

This comes days after WWE crowned a new World Heavyweight Champion in Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Night of Champions.

In professional wrestling, the title design is secondary because the championship represents prestige, honor, and dedication, but that still doesn't stop many from passing comments on the physical appearance of the belts.

Following his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last year, Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, carrying both titles.

When Hunter revealed the new championship, some fans believed that The Tribal Chief would now carry three belts, while others were pleased with the new design.

FRW/Mikeyfromthefrontrow @FRWOfficial @WWE @TripleH Soooooo are the belts merged now? Or is it just a new design @WWE @TripleH Soooooo are the belts merged now? Or is it just a new design

As for whether Roman Reigns will carry three championships or not, it seems likely that he will only wear one belt around his waist.

However, The Tribal Chief wasn't the only Shield brethren to receive a freshly designed World Championship. Seth Rollins proudly earned the World Heavyweight Title last week.

Considering the name was borrowed from the retired "Big Gold Belt," many fans drew comparisons to the previous version of the World Heavyweight Title when Hunter revealed the belt in April. The general reaction was pretty receptive and cordial.

CamTownDown @CamTownDown @WWE @TripleH Looks nothing like the original and because of that, we as the fans are truly ashamed. Truly ashamed because the likes of the nature ric flair, Randy Orton, undertaker and more held the gold. This looks like if the IC title mates with the original. For that I want justice! @WWE @TripleH Looks nothing like the original and because of that, we as the fans are truly ashamed. Truly ashamed because the likes of the nature ric flair, Randy Orton, undertaker and more held the gold. This looks like if the IC title mates with the original. For that I want justice!

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Roman Reigns have a lot on their plates

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Solo Sikoa abandoning Roman Reigns to go with The Usos. AMAZING. Solo Sikoa abandoning Roman Reigns to go with The Usos. AMAZING. https://t.co/OBdL6NEgYZ

Both Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins have their hands full nowadays. The Bloodline recently imploded when Jimmy Uso finally stood up to Reigns. They appeared to reconcile on SmackDown, but The Tribal Chief ordered Solo Sikoa to Samoan Spike his brother.

Although not confirmed, we may be heading toward a blockbuster Tag Team Match between the tandem of Reigns and Sikoa and The Usos, presumably at Money in the Bank.

As the new top champ on RAW, The Visionary has a chip on his shoulder. Furthermore, several hungry superstars would want a shot at the World Heavyweight Champion. Potential rumored challengers vary from Brock Lesnar to Damian Priest to Shinsuke Nakamura.

The new belts are a new sight for many members of the WWE Universe. They are not unique because they have derived inspiration from previous belts, but both are welcome changes.

What are your thoughts on the new World Titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

