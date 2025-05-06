Who is Big E’s girlfriend? Exploring the relationship status of WWE star

Big E has been inactive since March 11, 2022, after he suffered a severe neck injury. However, the former WWE Champion recently achieved a major feat in his personal life and got engaged to his girlfriend.

Big E recently added a post on his official Instagram page and declared that he was engaged to his partner Kris Yim. The former member of The New Day also wrote that he can’t wait to get married to her. Interestingly, Kris is the sister of WWE’s Mia Yim, or Michin.

Kris Yim and Big E announced their relationship publicly on Instagram last year on April 14, where they shared several pictures of themselves wearing Christmas jumpers. Kris is an influencer, a make-up artist and seemingly is a part of Oakland Animal Services. She also has a shop at the fashion destination, Depop.

The former WWE Champion will seemingly soon tie the knot with Yim.

The New Day mentioned Kris Yim when they kicked out Big E

The New Day turned heel on their tenth anniversary celebration back in December 2024. While Big E was away owing to his neck injury, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were representing the faction and wrestling week after week. However, things weren’t great for the duo, especially last year, when they lost a string of matches and almost had a fallout.

During the celebrations of The New Day, Big E made an appearance and spoke to his stablemates. He highlighted the journey the three of them took and thanked them for standing with him during his tough times. However, Woods and Kingston weren’t on board with being chummy with E.

Instead, the duo accused him of turning his back on them. They noted that several superstars, including legends like Steve Austin, Edge, Kurt Angle, and more, returned after severe neck injuries, but E didn’t. They said that the former WWE Champion would have come back if he wanted to, but instead, he chose to enjoy his life with his new girlfriend.

“If you really, truly cared about us, you'd have been back here a long time ago. You'd have been by our side, clapping by our side, encouraging us, cheering us on, galvanizing us, but no, you chose your new life over us. You chose your new project over us. You chose your new girlfriend over us,” said Kingston. [9:45 onwards]

While they didn’t name-drop Kris Yim explicitly, the storyline did imply that Woods and Kingston didn’t like how Big E lived comfortably while they struggled. Thus, they called E a burden and kicked him out, turning heel in the process.

They also received the fruits of their ideological change at WrestleMania 41, where they defeated The War Raiders to become the World Tag Team Champions. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The New Day.

