Who could Bobby Lashley face at WWE WrestleMania 39? Possible plans after open challenge teased

Bobby Lashley was crowned the winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the latest edition of SmackDown. A good few weeks ago, a feud between The All Mighty and Bray Wyatt was teased. However, the former Universal Champion was reportedly injured and the match had to be scrapped.

Bray Wyatt took on LA Knight in a first ever pitch black match at Royal Rumble. Uncle Howdy also made an appearance in the bout. In the weeks that followed, Wyatt mocked Lashley with vignettes of the Firefly playhouse and a 'muscle man dance'. The 35-year old was then pulled off WWE television without any official announcement on his whereabouts.

This left a spoke in the wheel for both the stars' WrestleMania plans. With no word on Lashley's WrestleMania status, speculations arose about a rivalry with Uncle Howdy. It would seem befitting that Wyatt's associate continues the feud on his behalf. Additionally, Alexa Bliss showed off new gear inspired by her tenure with The Fiend. Thus, adding to the conjecture of a heel turn.

In the aftermath of his victory on the Blue brand, Bobby Lashley claimed he was free on the weekend and issued an open challenge.

"Surprise, surprise! Look who just won the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. Was there any doubt in anybody's mind about who was going to win that? The All Mighty! You can't have WrestleMania without the All Mighty. My weekend is free! Let's see who's really ready for a real challenge! Who wants to step up and get some from The All Mighty"

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!



You can’t have



Whoever wants to test me, step up! 🏾



@WWE #SmackDown I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t!Whoever wants to test me, step up! I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! 👊🏾@WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/or9FzsdzOA

Could a Hurt Business reunion be on the cards for Bobby Lashley?

Bobby Lashley's association with MVP and The Hurt Business came crashing down when he went up against Omos last year. The two went head-to-head in a behemoth clash at The Showcase of Immortals.

On the RAW that followed, MVP turned on The All Mighty and sided with The Nigerian Giant. While time heals all wounds, Lashley and MVP have seemingly patched their relationship to some extent. Prior to his open challenge, in the absence of a match at The Show of Shows, a reunion of The Hurt Business was rumored. Bobby Lashley could interfere in Omos and Brock Lesnar's match, enabling his former rival to get the win.

WrestleMania 39 is stacked with feuds of the highest magnitude. The wrestling fraternity looks on with much fervor on what is set to unfold in the next few days. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. There have been speculations on a title split but no confirmation on the matter.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes