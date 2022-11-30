Who is Booker T wrestling in his in-ring return next month?

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T transitioned to commentary following an incredibly successful career inside the squared circle. The former world champion recently announced that he's returning to the ring once again and that the contest will go down in December.

Booker T revealed during a recent appearance on ESPN 97.5 Houston that he will be stepping inside the ring once again on December 18, 2022. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will team up with Mysterious Q to take on Fly Def (Zack Mason and Warren Johnson).

The upcoming matchup will take place in Booker's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion. The ROW Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs in the match, which will take place in the promotion's Christmas Chaos show.

The Hall of Famer announced his return to the ring on his Hall of Fame podcast as well.

"If you want something done, you gotta do it yourself. If I gotta do it myself, that’s what I will do. So coming up, December 18, man down, guess who’s gonna be taking his place? That’s right. I will be stepping back inside the squared circle [at] Reality of Wrestling Christmas Chaos," said Booker. [H/T WrestleZone]

Booker T made a shocking appearance at Royal Rumble 2011

The 2011 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event may not be memorable when it comes to in-ring performances, but the matchup did leave fans with many things to talk about. This included Booker T's epic return to the WWE ring after three-and-a-half years.

The former world champion entered as the 21st entrant to a huge pop from the crowd at the TD Garden, the site of this year's Survivor Series. The Hall of Famer's arrival took everyone, including CM Punk, by surprise.

The Straight Edge superstar fell on his knees as soon as he heard the iconic theme song blast from the speakers inside the Garden.

All the momentum, however, left the Hall of Famer's side several minutes into his arrival as The New Nexus, led by Punk, ganged up on him. While Booker managed to eliminate David Otunga and Michael McGillicutty (aka Curtis Axel), he eventually fell to the numbers game.

It remains to be seen how Booker T will fare in his return match.

