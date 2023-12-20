Who is Braun Strowman's best friend? Former WWE Universal Champion opens up

Braun Strowman has been off television for a while, but he recently engaged in an interview where he discussed his best friend in the WWE locker room. We've got the answer for you.

Injuries are one of the saddest parts of professional wrestling. Braun Strowman unfortunately suffered a neck injury back in May and has been recovering ever since. While he isn't cleared for in-ring competition yet, he recently visited India and engaged in several interviews to enlighten his fans.

During an appearance on The Ranveer Show, The Monster Among Men discussed who his best friend is in the WWE locker room. He said the late great Bray Wyatt had always been his best friend. When asked what made his former Wyatt Family stablemate stand out, Strowman had nothing but appreciation.

"How he was with people...He was kind to everyone. He was a family man. Like more so what people saw on the screen was what I saw behind the scenes because we spent more time together than we do with our own families," said Strowman.

It is pleasing to see the former WWE Universal Champion acknowledge everything great about his best friend, Bray Wyatt. Their brotherhood in The Wyatt Family will be remembered forever.

What could Braun Strowman do when he returns to WWE?

While Braun Strowman could easily be featured as a top-tier singles star, the last time he was on television, he was involved in a tag team with Ricochet. He could reunite with The One and Only, hopefully leading to a successful tag team championship run.

Also, Royal Rumble season has started, and fans have already been buzzing about surprise returns that may happen during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. If the stars align, The Monster Among Men could make a surprise return and go on a rampage in the 30-man match.

Another route he could take upon his return is to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther. A rivalry between the two stars will keep fans excited, and the two titans battling at Elimination Chamber would be an interesting bout to witness.

Who do you think Braun Strowman should face when he returns to WWE?