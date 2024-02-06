Who came up with Rhea Ripley’s ‘Mami’ nickname? The WWE Women’s World Champion spills the tea

Rhea Ripley has grown to become one of the most dominant superstars on Monday Night RAW. While Ripley was always looked upon as someone with plenty of potential, the current Women's World Champion has performed beyond expectations to become the face of the Stamford-based company.

Naturally, Ripley's popularity has massively grown and continues to grow after every appearance that she makes. However, this rise in popularity also leads to questions from fans. Over the last few months, several WWE fans wanted to know who gave the nickname 'Mami' to Rhea Ripley.

While many people took some wild guesses, the Australian star recently revealed the person who gave her the name. Ripley mentioned it was The Judgment Day member Damian Priest who came up with the name 'Mami.' It goes without saying that Damian did a great job, given the name Mami has become extremely popular among WWE fans.

While Rhea Ripley receives plenty of reactions wherever she goes, it will be interesting to see the reception she gets when she travels to her native country of Australia for the upcoming Elimination Chamber. The PLE will take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. The event is something Ripley will look forward to.

WWE veteran says Rhea Ripley brought back realism to wrestling

As mentioned above, Rhea Ripley's performances in WWE have earned her plenty of praise. While her in-ring performance steals the show on almost every occasion, an impressive quality Ripley has is her ability to constantly stay in character. The same was recently praised by WWE veteran Bret Hart.

During an interview with Fox Sports Australia, The Hitman revealed he was a massive fan of the current Women's World Champion. Hart mentioned that he liked how Ripley stayed in character. The WWE legend also added that the Australian star has brought back realism in wrestling.

The Hitman said:

“I really like her a lot. I really like her poise, her staying in character and sort of living her – she seems like she’s adapted a character that’s fun to play, and she’s playing into that, full tilt.”

Hart went on:

“She’s putting that realism into it; that’s what I miss in a lot of wrestling today, just making it feel more real, and she makes it feel pretty real all the time.”

Bret Hart's assessment is difficult to disagree with. Apart from her appearances on RAW and SmackDown, Ripley is also seen trying to maintain her character during fan appearances. It will be interesting to see what Mami achieves in the coming years.

