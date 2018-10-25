5 Wrestlers who can be the next Face of WWE

Leukemia may be back, but the leader of Roman Empire will rise again

Roman Reigns- a name which is known to all the wrestling fans all over the world. Debuting as one-third of SHIELD, Roman Reigns progressed on to become the face of WWE. As a part of Shield, Reigns was able to capture the Tag Team titles with fellow Shield member, Seth Rollins.

Following the implosion of one of the greatest factions of all times, the leader of the Roman Empire would set off on a journey to achieve almost everything there is - defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania, becoming a Grand Slam Champion and reuniting the Shield. He then moved on to become the Universal Champion after ending his yearlong saga with Brock Lesnar by defeating him.

Reigns was destined to be ‘The Guy’. He was going to be the face of the company for over a decade. But, with his leukemia returning from remission, WWE is in dire need of a face that can carry the company long term, or at least till Roman returns. Here are the few superstars that can save the WWE:

#5 Seth Rollins

It may be The Kingslayer's time to rule the business

Now, after the departure of the leader of the Shield, it’s only logical to have a member of that stable to get Roman’s spot at the top. Seth is an exceptional performer and he can logically take the weight of company on his shoulders. He is the only wrestler to defeat both Roman Reigns and John Cena on the same night.

He is the only wrestler to cash-in his MITB contract at WrestleMania. He is the only man to hold the US and WWE title together. Recently, he became the first wrestler to become to hold the Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championships together. These records define that the company is very high on him.

With the events that transpired this week, this is more like a spoiler than a prediction. The booking from here can be quite predictable. With Ambrose turning on his brother this week, we can certainly see Seth being stripped off his Tag team title; while Brock Lesnar can go on to win the vacant Universal title, much to the dismay of fans.

A showdown between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins in a Champion v/s Champion winner takes all match in WrestleMania 35’s main event is surely going to be a nice storyline heading into Mania. We can have Dean added to the match to make it a triple threat match. winning the Universal title at Mania will surely make Seth the most over wrestler in the industry. He'll also become the first Universal Champion who will be holding the IC title simultaneously.

