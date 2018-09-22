WrestleMania 35: 6 Matches that can possibly take place at the show

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 2.52K // 22 Sep 2018, 02:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MetLife Stadium will host the 35th edition of WrestleMania in 2019

WrestleMania: An event that was initially pencilled to counter Starrcade, the flagship event of WCW, WWE’s biggest rival promotion then, has successfully turned out into one of the most viewed sports events in the world. The PPV is the flagship event of the world’s most successful sports entertainment company and its 35th edition is set to take place on 7 April 2019 from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

WrestleMania is also referred to as the ‘Showcase of Immortals’, as the company puts all its efforts in to pit the world’s best wrestlers against each other. To make the event more special, performances by various bands and singing groups have been incorporated, along with the presence of huge celebrities. WWE even likes to call upon its ‘part-timers’ for the biggest event in the history of Sports Entertainment. WrestleMania defines WWE. With the start of the WrestleMania season, there is a significant rise in the number of subscriptions for the WWE Network. A good WrestleMania usually means a good year for the company, so WWE never hesitate to pull out all the stops for making the event more successful than its previous editions. However, due to a large amount of money coming in from the 10-Year Saudi Arabia deal, WWE has started to shift its focus from WrestleMania to the glorified house shows(for example, the rumour of Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement at the Crown Jewel event, instead of Mania). Even then, WrestleMania is the one considered to be the ‘Biggest stage of them all’ due to the prestigious matches that took place at the PPV. So, here’s a look at some matches that could possibly take place at the 35th edition of the ‘Granddaddy of them all’:

Note – This is a fantasy booking, but rather a one which has some logic and relevance to the current storylines. I am not predicting the entire card, but only some matches which seem possible to me and which would be ‘best for business’.

1) The Miz (c) v/s Daniel Bryan – One on one match for the WWE Championship

This feud deserves a WWE Title match at Mania

WWE has been playing this storyline well. An upset victory of Miz over Bryan was a nice way to continue the feud forward. With Miz and Maryse winning the Mixed Tag Match at Hell in a Cell 2018, ‘The A-Lister’ is currently 2-0 up against Daniel Bryan. This has been a long rivalry in the making and culminating it on the Biggest Stage of them All is the best possible thing that WWE can do. I do wish that Samoa Joe wins the WWE Championship at Super Show Down, I’m going against it, due to the company’s policy of protecting its ‘2K19’ cover star. (No offence to Styles, though)

In order to have the above match placed at WrestleMania; Styles will retain his title against Samoa Joe at the Super Show Down and possibly at the Crown Jewel event too. The Miz would defeat Bryan AGAIN at the Super Show Down PPV, going 3-0 over the flying GOAT and becoming the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. At the TLC PPV, we can expect a frustrated Joe interfering in the TLC match for the coveted title, allowing Miz to climb up the ladder and win the WWE Title. He would then go on bragging about dethroning Styles and defeating Daniel multiple times. The coming months would see Bryan trying extremely hard to win the Rumble, but failing to do so (The reason for this is given in the next slide). But, much to the happiness of the fans, Daniel will win the Elimination Chamber, booking a match against ‘The A-Lister’ at WrestleMania. These two have incredible chemistry together and a solid 20-30 minute match between both men, followed by another underdog title victory for Daniel Bryan would be the perfect conclusion to this rivalry.

Winner and NEW WWE Champion: Daniel Bryan

1 / 6 NEXT