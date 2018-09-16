Top 5 Contenders who may win the US Title from Shinsuke Nakamura

Aryan Tiwari

Shinsuke Nakamura winning the United States Championship at Extreme Rules 2018

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place on 16th September, 2018. Many bouts have been officiated for the Pay-Per-View. Many potential wrestlers including Finn Balor, Andrade Cien Almas and Elias have been left off the card, but the one superstar who stands out is the current United States Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura won the US title from Jeff Hardy in a squash match at Extreme Rules 2018. Since then, he has been used as a catalyst to the Hardy/Orton feud. After retaining the title in a nice match at SummerSlam, the US Champ has barely made any appearances on SD Live, with the last one being in a match against Jeff Hardy(again) at the go-home show for Hell in a Cell.

One can understand why Shinsuke and the US title are being kept off-screen. It is because the current champ is a heel and Smackdown live has a severe shortage of credible baby-faces to contend for the title. This article takes a look at the wrestlers who can actually fight "The King of Strong Style" for the US Title on or after Hell in a Cell.

1) Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Almas dominating Styles in their 1st match in WWE

Let’s deal with the most obvious and logical options first. Andrade was drafted to Smackdown as a part of the Superstar Shake-up. He’s a former NXT Champion and has had great matches with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan on the main roster.

However, apart from his feud with Rusev, Almas seems to have no direction as of now. He has lately been used in the Miz/Bryan rivalry and may have a mixed tag match against R-Truth and Carmella, which is pure injustice to such a talented wrestler.

With rumors coming up that Vince is keen on pushing Almas, we might see WWE pulling of an unorthodox heel v/s heel feud, with Almas winning his first title on the main roster to start off his mega push. He can have a series of interesting matches with Nakamura, elevating the credibility of the US title.

