In the aftermath of WrestleMania 39 and last week's RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo on RAW following a beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Rhodes continued the "not finishing the story" narrative due to his loss to Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows.

During the promo, he referenced a friend named 'Matt' who claimed it was a feat to main-event WrestleMania. Cody didn't like the answer because pro wrestlers should be in the game to win titles.

So who was the 'Matt' the American Nightmare referred to? Without confirmation, it would be hard to know, but Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder in WWE, quickly responded after the promo.

The former AEW EVP didn't give a last name, so knowing which Matt he meant will only be known to Cody and the person who gave him that advice. In AEW alone, it could have been Matt Sydal, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks, or Matt Hardy.

Cody Rhodes isn't waiting long for Brock Lesnar

After mentioning Matt's advice after his loss at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes pivoted to address The Beast. Lesnar opened WrestleMania Sunday against the Nigerian Giant Omos, while Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns closed the event.

Announcers have claimed that Lesnar attacked Rhodes due to being upset that his match was on first. That could be a strange reason since he battled Seth Rollins in the first match of WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Whatever reasoning is given for the attack, the truth won't be known unless Lesnar utters the reason himself. Rhodes also challenged The Beast to a match at WrestleMania Backlash next month in Puerto Rico.

Reigns likely won't defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a few months, so Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will take over the top feud spot. Will Lesnar return to RAW to explain his actions or accept the challenge? It looks like Rhodes will have a detour on his way back to The Tribal Chief.

