Who is Cody Rhodes' sister? Details on the WWE star's siblings referenced on SmackDown

The Rock referenced Cody Rhodes’ sister on WWE SmackDown this week. The Great One took an extremely personal shot at The American Nightmare by dragging his family into their WrestleMania 40 feud.

For those unaware, Teil Rhodes, also known as Teil Margaret Runnels Gergel, is Cody’s older sister. The sibling duo are children of the late Dusty Rhodes through his marriage with Michelle Rubio. They are step-siblings to Dustin Patrick Runnels (Dustin Rhodes) and Kristin Runnels Ditto.

Teil was born on September 12, 1982, in Austin, Texas, to Dusty Rhodes and Michelle Rubio. She is the third child of The American Dream. Teil is said to be a huge fan of pro wrestling and often provides her take on the product on social media.

As seen on SmackDown this week, The Rock praised Cody Rhodes’ half-brother Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, as a fellow peer. He also called Dustin a future Hall of Famer in this business. However, what The Brahma Bull said next prompted the two-time Royal Rumble winner to take drastic measures.

How did Cody Rhodes respond to The Rock’s insult on WWE SmackDown?

The Rock asked Cody Rhodes if he was younger than his other siblings. The American Nightmare nodded in agreement. The Great One, however, called his WrestleMania opponent a "mistake,” prompting Cody to slap him across the face over his insulting comment.

Roman Reigns told his cousin to calm down. The Rock responded, “It’s okay,” as the show went off the air. It is worth noting that The Bloodline will take on Cody and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. This bout will close out Night One of WrestleMania 40.

The tag team match carries a stipulation for all four men. Should Cody and Rollins beat The Rock and Roman Reigns, both men walk into their respective world title matches the next night without the fear of The Bloodline costing them their matches. If not, things could get much worse for the babyfaces.

