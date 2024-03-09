WrestleMania 40 match card following SmackDown: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns saga to end?; Bayley gets revenge & more

Here’s your first look at the updated WrestleMania 40 match card following SmackDown.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns took a new turn on the blue brand this week. The American Nightmare showed up alongside Seth Rollins to confront The Tribal Chief and The Rock in the main-event promo segment.

After an exchange between The Brahma Bull and Cody, Rollins announced that they accepted The Great One’s challenge for a tag team match involving all four men on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The segment ended with Cody slapping The Rock as payback for their WrestleMania XL kickoff press event encounter.

If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins manage to beat The Rock and Roman Reigns, both men can compete in their respective world title matches on Night Two (Sunday) without The Bloodline’s intervention. However, if they fail to do so, there is no guarantee both babyfaces will walk out of the show with the titles around their waist.

Additionally, Bayley's feud with Damage CTRL is expected to culminate at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model picked IYO SKY as her opponent for the WWE Women’s Championship weeks after winning the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 40 match card as of Friday, March 8, 2024:

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins – Night One

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship (Night Two)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (Night Two)

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship (Night TBD)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship (Night TBD)

Gunther’s next challenger could be added to WrestleMania 40 match card on WWE RAW

Gunther’s next challenger will be determined in a six-man Gauntlet Match on RAW this coming Monday. Six of the best superstars will fight to earn the right to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The participants are Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura. It remains to be seen which of these six men walk out of the ring as the winner and new number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have the updated WrestleMania 40 match card as and when it gets announced.

