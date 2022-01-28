WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is almost here. It is one of the company's four major premium live events, in which thirty men and women will battle it out to secure their spot in a championship match at WrestleMania.

Just like any other year, multiple blockbuster matches have been set along with the Men's and Women's Rumbles. Multiple championships will be defended and significant rivalries may meet their end. However, over-the-top-rope matches are the main attractions of the event.

Who are the confirmed WWE Royal Rumble 2022 entrants?

The Men's Rumble is set to showcase stars like Kevin Owens, Big E, AJ Styles and Sheamus. As of now, a total of 22 entrants have been confirmed for the bout. Here are the names in alphabetical order:

AJ Styles

Angelo Dawkins

Austin Theory

Big E

Chad Gable

Damian Priest

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Happy Corbin

Johnny Knoxville

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Madcap Moss

Montez Ford

Omos

Otis

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Riddle

Robert Roode

Sami Zayn

Sheamus

There are 8 spots left for surprise entrants. As per the latest betting odds and rumors, Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar may pull-off double duty to enter the Men's Rumble.

Speaking of the Women's Royal Rumble, 21 entrants have been confirmed so far. Major stars like Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair have entered the match. Hall of Famers Lita and The Bella Twins are set to return for the match as well.

Here are the names of all confirmed entrants in alphabetical order:

Aliyah

Bianca Belair

Brie Bella

Carmella

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Kelly Kelly

Lita

Liv Morgan

Michelle McCool

Mickie James

Naomi

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Queen Zelina

Rhea Ripley

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi

Summer Rae

Tamina

There are various rumors about additional entrants such as Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey. Fans may witness a completely unexpected winner in this contest.

What are the other confirmed matches for WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Championship against The Almighty Bobby Lashley in a much-awaited dream match.

The former Hounds of Justice are set to collide once again as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The GRIT couple is set to collide with the IT couple in a Mixed Tag Team Match. As Edge and Beth Phoenix attempt to protect their legacy against The Miz and Maryse.

The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against the up-and-coming Doudrop in a singles match.

Edited by Brandon Nell

