WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, & More

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is just a day away with an extremely packed card.

There's a lot to look forward to as fans ready themselves for the premium live event. With rumors of superstars returning, legends like The Undertaker present in the city and IMPACT Wrestling stars like Mickie James participating, the event is living up to its reputation as the most exciting event of the year.

Let's take a look at the whole card, as well as the superstars most likely to win. Fans can also read on for when and how to watch the event.

Where will Royal Rumble 2022 be held?

The 35th annual Rumble event will occur at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

When is the 2022 Royal Rumble being held?

The 2022 edition of the event will be held on 29th January 2022. The Rumble may take place on different dates, depending on where you are.

29th January 2022 (EST, United States)

29th January 2022 (PST, United States)

30th January 2022 (UK Time, United Kingdom)

30th January 2022 (IST, India)

30th January 2022 (ACT, Australia)

30th January 2022 (JST, Japan)

30th January 2022 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya

What time does Royal Rumble 2022 start?

Royal Rumble 2022 will start at 8 PM EST in the United States. The Kickoff show starts an hour before at 7 PM EST. Depending on your location, the start time will vary.

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

6:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACST, Australia)

10 AM (JST, Japan)

4 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions and Match Card

With several matches on the card, let's look at how the Rumble event may play out!

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns will face his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns will face his former teammate, Seth Rollins, at this year's event. The two have developed a heated rivalry over the last few weeks. The years of history between them have only added fuel to the fire, and for the first time, it looks like The Tribal Chief's title reign might be in a lot of trouble.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have the dream match the WWE Universe has been waiting for

The WWE Universe have always wanted Lesnar and Lashley to face each other, and at the Rumble, they will finally be getting their wish. The two behemoths will face each other while Paul Heyman and MVP look on. Who will emerge as the champion?

Prediction: Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

Doudrop will be in the biggest match of her life against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch might be one woman you can never count out, but she should not make the mistake of underestimating Doudrop either. Since arriving, the newcomer has undoubtedly shaken up the women's roster and will look to solidify her run with a title win.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Edge and Beth Phoenix have unfinished business with The Miz and Maryse

The Rated-R Superstar will team up with his real-life partner, Beth Phoenix, for the first time in his long WWE career. The Miz and Maryse are not unfamiliar with working together in a WWE ring. While that might have given them an advantage, the combined experience and ability of their opponents might give them more than they can handle.

Prediction: Edge and Beth Phoenix

30-Man over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble

30 men will compete to get a one-way trip to WrestleMania

Every year, the Rumble match gives someone a life-changing opportunity with a title match at WrestleMania. The one thing that's certain in this match is that nothing can be predicted.

Prediction: AJ Styles

30-Woman over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble

The 30-woman over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble match will see someone head directly to WrestleMania

The 30-woman match is looking like it's going to be a who's who of the women's wrestling world. Legends like Lita, Michelle McCool, Brie and Nikki Bella, Mickie James, etc. will face the likes of modern greats, like Bianca Belair, the SmackDown Women's Champion -- Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Queen Zelina, and many others.

With rumors that Ronda Rousey could potentially return as well, there's a lot that could happen this year.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022 in the US and UK?

In the United States, fans can watch Royal Rumble 2022 live on Peacock.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the event will be broadcast on the WWE Network. Fans can also watch it on BT Sport Box Office, where it will cost £19.95.

The Kickoff Show will be broadcast live on all of WWE's social media accounts and YouTube.

How, when, and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022 in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on January 30, 2022, from 6:30 am (IST).

Fans can also watch the event on Sony Liv, where it will be broadcast live.

