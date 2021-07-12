Who created Rey Mysterio's Signature move 619?

Rey Mysterio's 619 is one of the coolest wrestling maneuvers of all time. Both casual and hardcore wrestling fans love the creativity behind this move. It is a very effective weapon against all kinds of opponents and can be executed from several different positions.

The 619 is just a signature and not a finishing maneuver. Still, it defines Rey Mysterio's legacy a lot more than any other move in his career. But did you know, Rey Mysterio wasn't the person who brought 619 to the wrestling world.

The Ultimate Underdog just modified the move into a lethal signature, but the credit for its discovery goes to someone else.

Who invented Rey Mysterio's 619?

In a recent interview with Sony Sports India, The Luchador talked about the origins of his iconic signature move. He revealed that the move was inspired by the legendary Japanese wrestler, Tiger Mask, who used it extensively in the 80s.

"The move actually has been modified but the originator is Tiger Mask," said Mysterio. "Tiger Mask did it in the 80s in Japan and then I saw it for the first time in person with one of my favourite wrestlers of all time, Super Astro, who was also from Mexico and he would always team up with my uncle."

But instead of using it as a proper move, Mask used it as a fake-out spot. He always ran towards the rope while pretending to go for a suicide dive. But instead of diving outside, Tiger Mask used to swing through the ropes and get back in the ring. It was a brilliant spot that left his opponent in utter disbelief.

Since the move was invented by Tiger Mask, it is also known as the Tiger Feint Kick. Ironically, Tiger himself did not kick anyone in the face during the execution of this spot.

I'll always remember the part of the match when Tiger Mask teased the dive out of the ring and did a 619 move into the ropes, and there was a guy standing up with a hat on who was so excited at what he was seeing. That was all of us when we're exposed to a new form of wrestling — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) September 1, 2019

One of Rey's favorite wrestlers, Super Astro, also used Tiger Feint in his career. The two-time World Champion once witnessed Super Astro do the iconic maneuver.

"When I would see him run and do the move, he would just feint and come back in the ring. When I started wrestling, when I started adapting moves from here and there, I was like what if I put my opponent on the ropes and connect with my feet so it was just a moment of creation that happened. The next thing, I tried it in the ring and it worked. So, that's how the 619 was born."

Mysterio loved the concept behind the move and decided to make some modifications to it. He made The Tiger Feint more effective by adding a spinning kick element to it.

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE Smackdown this week.

Roman and Edge square off in the ring but not for long because the Mysterios are back and they attack the usos#romanreigns #smackdown #wwe pic.twitter.com/UJIcwpzegO — ☆Rᴏᴍᴀɴ Rᴇɪɢɴs Dᴀɪʟʏ Oɴʟɪɴᴇ |𝕗𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕥𝕖 🌐 (@RomanReigns24x7) July 10, 2021

Rey Mysterio is currently the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion, along with his son Dominick Mysterio. The duo are part of a highly intense feud with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio made his anticipated return to WWE television three weeks after his brutal Hell In a Cell bout with The Tribal Chief.

The Mysterios evened the odds for Edge and helped him in repelling the Tribal Chief. Moreover, they brutalized The Usos with multiple Steel Chairs, making things even more intense with the Bloodline.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Vedant Jain