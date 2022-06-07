Who are the current members of WWE RAW stable The Judgment Day?

In February this year, Edge shocked the entire wrestling world by turning heel. The Rated-R Superstar has been one of the most beloved superstars since his 2020 return, and him embracing a darker persona was astonishing for many fans.

The Ultimate Opportunist later explained his actions, saying that he was now on the "mountain of omnipotence" and controlled everything that happened in the pro wrestling industry.

What initially seemed like a move to set up a rivalry between Edge and AJ Styles soon started to turn into a movement. At WrestleMania 38, Damian Priest aligned himself with Edge, resulting in the birth of a villainous faction, The Judgment Day.

So, who are the current members of The Judgment Day?

Presently, the stable has Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor as its members. The group that was put together by Edge now has The Prince as its new chief.

Rhea Ripley joined Edge and Priest at WrestleMania Backlash by assisting the Rated-R Superstar in his clash against AJ Styles. She appeared in the final moments of the contest to distract The Phenomenal One, which allowed Edge to take advantage.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the trio found another ally in the form of Finn Balor. Unfortunately, it also marked the end of Edge's stint as the leader of the heel faction.

Finn Balor took over The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

On this week's RAW, Finn Balor joined forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to kick Edge out of The Judgment Day. The trio viciously assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer, announcing his departure from the group.

After welcoming Balor to the stable, The Archer of Infamy stated that Edge was holding them back, and they were ready to leave him behind. Before The Rated-R Superstar could assess the situation, he was blindsided by the other members of the faction.

The three stars laid waste to the WWE Hall of Famer, signaling the start of a new era for the group. It was a major swerve for the WWE Universe, as fans didn't expect to see a double turn.

It will be interesting to see how Finn Balor fares as the leader of The Judgment Day. As far as Edge is concerned, we might see The Ultimate Opportunist re-assume his position as the red brand's top babyface in the absence of Cody Rhodes.

