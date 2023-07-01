Who was Darren Drozdov? Remembering the WWE star's career and contributions

Darren Drozdov passed away at the age of 54 years old on June 30, 2023. The former WWE Superstar reportedly passed away due to natural causes. WWE fondly remembered Drozdov following his tragic passing and shared their condolences to Drozdov’s family and friends.

Drozdov was an athlete who stood tall at 6’3”. He was a quarterback in high school football and even participated in other athletic events including shot put. Prior to beginning his pro-wrestling career, Drozdov had a football career with the National Football League with New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos.

The Late WWE Superstar transitioned to a pro-wrestling career around the late 90s when he started working on the independent circuit. Following that, he worked with ECW from 1997 to 1998.

Darren Drozdov made his WWE debut in 1998. The sports entertainment giant capitalized on his ‘chronic vomiting’ issue and made that his gimmick, and he was dubbed as 'Puke'. His WWE TV debut was on RAW is WAR on May 25, 1998, where he was introduced as the unofficial third member of Legion of Doom.

Droz’s WWE in-ring career was short-lived. He suffered a career-ending injury in a match against D’Lo Brown on WWE SmackDown on October 5, 1999. Brown charged towards Droz for a Powerbomb but was unable to attain the required grip and Droz couldn’t execute the jump required to move to the position. As a result, he landed on his neck and fractured two vertebrae.

Even though he received immediate medical attention, Droz was left paralyzed from his neck down. Luckily, he did regain some movement in his arms and legs later in life.

After the unfortunate end of his in-ring career, Darren Drozdov worked with WWE as a columnist and writer. Even after his professional relationship with the company ended, the company provided support to aid his 24-hour in-home care.

As for his personal life, the late superstar married Julie Younberg in 1999, with the duo getting divorced in 2005.

Darren Drozdov’s family thanked WWE in their official statement

Following Drozdov’s tragic passing, his family released a statement where they thanked the sports entertainment giant for providing continuous support and treating him like family.

"We also would also like to thank WWE for treating him like family, and for all of their love, support and stepping up to make sure that Darren always had the proper care and treatment needed to live in his condition over the past 24 years. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who had always put others first, especially his family."

Darren Drozdov continued to make appearances in WWE Byte This! following his accident. He had never blamed Brown or WWE for the career-ending injury.

