Who designs Sasha Banks' wrestling outfits?

In 2017, Sasha Banks revealed that her husband, Sarath Ton, designs all of her wrestling gear. Ton is currently employed by WWE as one of their costume designers.

After performing on the independent circuit, Sasha Banks signed with WWE in the summer of 2012.

Banks' outfits and ring attire have evolved over the years, usually to coincide with her persona as "The Boss."

The former SmackDown, RAW and NXT Women's Champion spoke with The Project about her husband's designs:

"He is like the fashionista. He does everything. I just choose the colours. Sometimes we disagree. I am like, "You make my gear, make me look better than everyone else, or there is a fight at home!"' Sasha Banks said. (h/t Daily Mail)

Sarath Ton is in fact a former pro-wrestler, himself. He used to perform under the ring name of Kid Mikaze. He performed for WWE in 2001. He was well known for designing his own costumes, and eventually received requests from other wrestlers to design theirs. This is how it all started for Ton as a costume designer in WWE.

Banks and Ton, who married in August 2016, are able to spend a lot of time together on the road because of the perks of their jobs.

"I'm thankful that he's here with me, and I get to travel with him." Sasha Banks said. (h/t Daily Mail)

We definitely can't wait to see what designs "The Boss" comes out wearing in the coming future.

Which celebrities is Sasha Banks related to?

Aside from her elite costumes in WWE, Sasha Banks also has the design of having a number of celebrity family relations.

Banks is the first cousin to legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. She is also a first cousin to RnB singers Brandy and Ray J, as well as music producer Daz Dillinger.

Sasha spoke about her relationship with Snoop Dogg, who remixes her current entrance theme, on the Stone Cold Broken Skull Sessions:

"I didn’t grow up around him, only when he was around where I was living would I go to his concerts. When I found out he was going to be doing the Divas Battle Royal for WrestleMania, I begged my mom to call my birth dad and be like ‘how the hell can I go to WrestleMania. Can I please go to WrestleMania? I’d do anything’. He got me out there and I told him my dreams of wanting to be a wrestler and he told me ‘if this is your dream then go get it’. That was at 16. Then at 23 or 24 he’s walking me down at WrestleMania." Sasha Banks said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

It isn't too shabby for "The Boss" to have her husband as her costume designer, and famous relatives such as Snoop Dogg. It goes without saying though that Sasha Banks has made her own name for herself in WWE. We can't wait to see what's in store for her on SmackDown moving forward.

