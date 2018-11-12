Who did not benefit from going to Raw during the 2018 Superstar Shakeup

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 550 // 12 Nov 2018, 10:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

During the first part of the Superstar Shakeup, many wrestlers moved to Monday Night Raw from SmackDown Live or NXT.

Jinder Mahal (accompanied by his managers the Singh Brothers), The Riott Squad, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Zack Ryder, Breezango, Natalya, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre (from NXT), Baron Corbin, Mike Kanellis (accompanied by his manager and wife Maria Kanellis), The Ascension, Bobby Roode, & Chad Gable all moved to Monday Night Raw.

While several of these superstars benefited from the change of scenery, many superstars did not.

#8 The Ascension (from SmackDown Live to Raw)

They have been pretty unsuccessful.

The Ascension has been one of the worst NXT call-ups of all time. Ever since joining WWE, they have done pretty much nothing. The Ascension were the jobbers of the tag team division and that did not change when they were drafted to SmackDown Live. They were defeated by the likes of Breezango and the Bludgeon Brothers.

While they did not get many wins on SmackDown Live, they were able to at least put up a decent fight. They took the likes of the Usos and American Alpha to the limit and were even dark horses to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from American Alpha in the SmackDown Tag Team Title tag team turmoil match at Elimination Chamber 2017.

They even were able to get their team of the Usos and the Vaudevillains a win over American Alpha, Breezango, and Heath Slater & Rhyno by pinning Rhyno. The Ascension were also an entertaining part of Breezango's Fashion Files. Now that they are a part of Monday Night Raw, they have done pretty much nothing. They spend most of their time either in catering or wrestling on Main Event. When they have appeared on Monday Night Raw they have been defeated by the likes of the Deleters of Worlds.

They were recently involved in a feud with Bobby Roode & Chad Gable. While Konnor got singles victories over Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, they were ultimately defeated in the match that matters the most. If WWE didn't randomly turn them heel and allowed them to continue to be a part of the Fashion Files, then maybe the Ascension would be in a better position.

1 / 8 NEXT