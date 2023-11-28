Who is Dixie Carter? Know the woman who's backstage at WWE RAW

On Monday Night RAW, Dixie Carter made a surprise visit backstage. While the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk were expected, no one thought they would see Carter. Backstage on the red brand, the 59-year-old has been pictured with several WWE Superstars.

This appearance by Carter has led to questions among some fans about who she is. So, to answer the question, Dixie Carter is an American businesswoman who also happens to be the former owner of TNA Wrestling. In 2002, she purchased a 71% stake in TNA with the help of her parents, who owned an energy-based company.

In the spring of 2003, Carter was named TNA's President. Under her control, the promotion experienced several glorious moments. However, these moments were limited, as Carter's run as President ended in 2016. A year later, the promotion was purchased by Anthem Sports and Entertainment, which led to her exiting TNA.

Overall, when one looks back, Dixie Carter has been criticized by many due to some of her decisions on RAW. However, there have also been colleagues who have praised her on various occasions. Hence, her run in TNA drew mixed reactions from fans and co-workers.

WWE veteran believes Dixie Carter and a modern-day promoter are alike

While Dixie Carter and TNA were some of WWE's biggest competitors back in the day, in the current era, All Elite Wrestling is trying to compete with the Stamford-based promotion. Led by Tony Khan, the Jacksonville-based promotion has done plenty in the last few years and has noticeably stacked up its roster.

This habit of Tony Khan signing superstars has led to a WWE veteran comparing him to Dixie Carter. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former writer Vince Russo mentioned Khan and Carter were alike.

Detailing the reason behind his comparison, Russo said:

“Dixie was a lot like Tony Khan in this manner – she loved the idea of big names working for her. That was, like, such a big-- ‘Ric Flair’s working for me. Hulk Hogan’s'-- That was a really, really big deal to her.” [From 16:57 to 17:18]

Whether they are similar or not, Tony Khan has been appreciated for landing some unexpected names in All Elite Wrestling. However, given where WWE is, the 41-year-old will have to work extremely hard to give the Stamford-based promotion a run for their money.