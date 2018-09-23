Who Does it Better? Episode 2: WWE's Current World champions

Add 2.5 years and a certain psycho killer.

WWE has three brands. Each of them has their own world champion. Raw is the "yard" of the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. According to the current WWE Champion, SmackDown is "the house that AJ Styles built." NXT is "the A show" by proclamation of its current champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

Three world champions under the same umbrella will inevitably draw comparisons, though. Last time, we looked at The Shield. On this episode, we'll compare the talents of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Tommaso Ciampa to find out which world champion, indeed, does it better.

Round 1: Ring Ability

Ordinarily, this is a category that wouldn't be in doubt, but Tommaso Ciampa has had an amazing in-ring year. He's been in no less than four matches of the year candidates, playing his part to perfection each and every time. Few performers in WWE history can boast as strong an in-ring year as he has had.

AJ Styles has been in a comparative slump this year, especially early on, but he's come around with good bouts against Samoa Joe and Andrade "Cien" Almas. His matches this year haven't been as high in quality as Tommaso Ciampa's, but his overall body of work stands out. Perhaps Tommaso Ciampa will surpass him, but not yet.

Roman Reigns lags far behind, especially this year, where he has had one pay-per-view stinker after another.

Verdict:

1st: AJ Styles (+3 points)

2nd: Tommaso Ciampa (+2 points)

3rd: Roman Reugns (+1 point)

