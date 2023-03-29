Who is Eddy Thorpe? Details and wrestling profile of the latest NXT debutant

NXT witnessed the debut of Eddy Thorpe tonight. The 32-year-old international sensation impressed the live audience with a devastating array of strikes as he ran through Myles Borne.

Prior to signing with WWE, Thorpe worked under his real name Karl Fredericks. Thorpe joined the New Japan Pro-Wrestling LA Dojo in 2018 and went on to win the Young Lion Cup in 2019. After four years with NJPW, he opted not to renew his deal with the promotion.

In January 2023, it was revealed that Thorpe had joined WWE. Vignettes began airing for the recent signee, with Thorpe highlighting his DJ skills while incorporating his Native American Heritage into the character.

His NXT ring name is also a nod to legendary multi-sport athlete Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal for the United States.

Eddy Thorpe has technically already made his WWE RAW debut

Although Thorpe made his official NXT debut tonight, he's appeared on WWE programming a handful of times already. Viewers of NXT LVL Up have already seen him defeat Dante Chen, Oro Mensah, and Xyon Quinn.

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Thorpe in a recent WrestleMania Goes Hollywood advert. The Bloodline took part in a spoof of Goodfellas in the latest Mania promo, with Roman Reigns playing the part of Joe Pesci's Tommy DeVito.

After a tense moment where it seemed Reigns would attack his Wise Man Paul Heyman, the group shared a laugh. Immediately after, a waiter walked up to hand the Tribal Chief a check only to be laid out by Reigns. That waiter was none other than Eddy Thorpe, rubbing shoulders with the biggest star in WWE just three months into his time with the company. Not a bad start.

