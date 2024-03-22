Who ended Goldberg's undefeated streak? Exploring who did it and why

Goldberg is one of the most iconic superstars in pro wrestling history. A product of the old WCW regime, The Myth rose to prominence thanks to his incredible undefeated streak. With 173 wins and no losses to his name, the former two-time Universal Champion was a dominant force. But his streak came to an end at WCW Starrcade in 1998. But who put an end to this streak? And why was the decision made to end it?

Answering the first question, Goldberg's 173-0 streak became 173-1 thanks to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Big Daddy Cool ended the streak on December 27, 1998, winning the WCW Championship in the process as well. He made history on that day, with a little help from fellow NWO member Scott Hall, who used a taser gun to give Nash the advantage. Understandably, several fans were upset over the decision to end the streak, with some even complaining about it today.

This leads to the second question: Why was Goldberg's streak brought to an end? While speaking on the recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash shared some details about the end of The Myth's streak. Responding to the suggestion that the streak ending led to the downfall of WCW, Nash revealed that it came to an end because Goldberg's push as an unstoppable force was starting to lose steam.

“I’m like, well, we were all there, and if we’d go to the northeast they were booing Bill. You know? It wasn’t like all of a sudden it was like you know we have to beat Bill. It was just like, Bill’s starting to be the Yankees. Bill’s starting to be the Yankees...nobody wanted the Patriots to beat the Dolphins f*cking record,” said Nash [H/T: Cageside Seats]

A 173-0 record is no laughing matter, and in hindsight, one can imagine why WCW may have felt that the product was getting stale. That said, it would have been amazing if the streak had never met its end.

Goldberg had an interesting reaction when Asuka beat his streak

There can be no denying that Goldberg's winning streak was the stuff of legend. Even after it came to an end, it seemed almost impossible for anyone to surpass it. Well, in 2017, the impossible was accomplished, as WWE Superstar Asuka recorded 174 wins without a defeat while in NXT.

The Empress of Tomorrow beat the Hall of Famer's record with a win over Bianca Belair at an NXT live event. Following her historic victory, Asuka took to X to boast about her accomplishment while also paying respect to the Hall of Famer. In response, Goldberg reacted by stating that the streak was in good hands.

However, recently, it seems like Goldberg has changed his opinion about Asuka's record, as his recent comments about the Women's Tag Team Champion were not well received by the fans.

