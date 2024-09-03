Who are the final four WWE stars left in the IC Title Tournament after qualifying matches on RAW?

Bron Breakker has been on a dominant run since joining WWE's main roster. His most notable victory came at SummerSlam, where he defeated the ever-impressive Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

WWE's next Premium Live Event, Bad Blood, is set to take place in Breakker's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Hence, he will be expected to be in action defending his title. A tournament to determine his next challenger began last week on RAW, and now the field has narrowed down to the final four competitors.

Here are the final four WWE stars left in the Intercontinental Title tournament after winning their respective qualifying matches.

#4. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne has transitioned into a singles star ever since his tag team partner, Tyler Bate, got injured. Now, The Bruiserweight has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship.

Dunne recently secured his spot in the number one contender's Fatal Four-Way match by defeating The Miz and Xavier Woods in a qualifying Triple Threat match. This high-stakes match is set to take place next week on WWE RAW.

Dunne is also currently embroiled in a feud with Trick Williams on NXT. It will be interesting to see if Dunne can avoid any distractions and focus on becoming the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Ilja Dragunov faced off against Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat qualifying match. After Damian Priest chased away Dirty Dom, it came down to Dragunov and Lee to battle it out for a spot in the next round. Ultimately, it was the former NXT Champion, Dragunov, who secured the victory.

Dragunov has been on an impressive run since joining the main roster. If he can go on to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, it would solidify his status as a top competitor in WWE.

#2. Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed was originally set to compete against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in the final qualifying match on RAW. However, plans changed at the last minute when General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the Australian Giant had been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reed was replaced by none other than Braun Strowman, who had been brutally attacked by Reed the previous week, with Bronson delivering a devastating Tsunami through a car.

Despite the visible effects of the attack, the former Universal Champion made a surprising return on RAW, taking Reed's spot in the match. Strowman went on to win the Triple Threat match, thanks in part to Pete Dunne, who interfered and cost Sheamus the victory. Now, the focus shifts to whether Braun Strowman can overcome his lingering pain and get closer to the Intercontinental Championship.

#1. Jey Uso can come one step closer to his first singles title in WWE

'Main Event' Jey Uso has quickly become one of the top babyfaces on Monday Night RAW since breaking away from The Bloodline. Now, he's determined to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey secured his spot in the next round of the IC Title Tournament by defeating Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston last week. He will be the overwhelming fan favorite to emerge victorious in the Fatal Four-Way match next week on RAW.

His recent interactions with Bron Breakker have already hinted at rising tensions between the two. Fans are eager to see if Jey Uso will be the one to finally dethrone the dominant Intercontinental Champion.

