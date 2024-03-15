Who is Flex Kavana and his connection with The Rock? Exploring his roots in Memphis TN

Tonight in Memphis, Tennessee, The Rock and The Bloodline will be gracing SmackDown with their presence. Memphis, known for its wrestling legacy is a city, loved by WWE superstars. Among those who hold Memphis dear is none other, than The Peoples Champ himself who shares a history with the Home of the Blues. And, it all has to do with the monicker, Flex Kavana.

Back in 1996, when The Rock was still learning the ropes of professional wrestling, he made a few appearances in Memphis. These appearances were under the ring name, Flex Kavana. As Kavana, he worked for pro wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who, for a time, owned the United States Wrestling Association, which just so happened to be based in Memphis.

During his time with USWA, The Rock, or as he was known back then, Flex Kavana, worked primarily as part of a tag team with Bart Sawyer. Together, they even won the USWA Tag Team Championships. Sadly, Kavana would stick around for barely two months, before receiving a contract from WWE, where he would start his career as Rocky Maivia, before becoming The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment we all know and love today.

Everyone has to start somewhere, including a seasoned veteran in today's business like Dwayne Johnson. Who knows? Perhaps, some of his learning experiences in Memphis, helped him become the pro wrestling sensation and Hollywood megastar he is today.

The Rock is excited to return to Memphis, calling it his "home"

As the hours wind down, the WWE Universe, especially the Memphis chapter, is excited for SmackDown. After all, they will get to see some of the biggest superstars in the business live and in the flesh. This includes The Bloodline, who have been very frequent with their visits to the blue brand of late, as The Rock and Roman Reigns look to remind the fans who are on top as we go down The Road to WrestleMania.

However, while Rocky has been a bit of a negative Nelly in recent times, he seems ready to bring positivity to Memphis, Tennessee. And, having explored his deep relationship with the city, it's not that surprising. Taking to Instagram, Johnson reminded the WWE Universe, that tonight, he comes "home".

Safe to say, the excitement will be palpable at the FedExForum tonight. And, while the fans will want to chant "Rocky Sucks" all night long, it may be hard for them to do so, given all the love he has been showing the city leading up to the event.

