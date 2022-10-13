Who is former WWE Superstar Colin Delaney and what has he done in the company?

Colin Delaney is one of the most forgotten WWE Superstars that would regularly lose a match. His alliance with Tommy Dreamer may have helped him get some wins, but it wasn't enough for him to stay.

Formerly known as Colin Olsen, he started as a commentator for Roc City Wrestling, a promotion based in New York. He then became a competitor for the brand and even appeared on NWA, Chikara, CZW, and more.

Colin Delaney was first seen in WWE on the December 18, 2007, episode of ECW in a losing effort against Shelton Benjamin. The new year wasn't that different when he kept being defeated by Mark Henry, Kane, and The Great Khali. Things took a turn not long after when he formed an alliance with Tommy Dreamer against The Miz and John Morrison.

Colin's first win in the promotion was on a tag team alongside Dreamer. The unlikely duo even challenged for the aforementioned title, but were unsuccessful.

Colin then feuded with former ECW General Manager Armando Estrada over his ECW contract. After being defeated back-to-back, including Tommy himself, Delaney managed to win a contract after defeating Estrada. Still, his stay with the company didn't last long as he was released due to budget cuts in August.

After his release, Colin Delaney continued working on various independent promotions but appeared on a few WWE shows in 2017 and 2018 for 205 Live. He also wrestled at AEW Dark in 2020 and 2021 but lost to the likes of Eddie Kingston and Wardlow.

Colin Delaney is reportedly set to return to WWE to pair with a top star

The former ECW Superstar might not have the most memorable WWE run, but recent reports suggest that things might change soon.

After more than a year, Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion at the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event. He wasn't alone in his return, as six masked characters also appeared in the crowd.

Multiple names have been speculated for the identities of Wyatt 6, like Bray's real-life brother Bo Dallas and even Liv Morgan. However, Perched On The Top Rope suggested that one of the identities behind the characters is Colin Delaney.

Now that the new Bray Wyatt stable is slowly coming together, it will be interesting to see who the other members are.

