Who was former WWE Superstar Sara Lee?

Sara Lee, a former WWE superstar, passed away a few hours ago. Her mother took to Facebook to inform everyone about her daughter's passing. Lee was just 30 years old.

Sara Lee's mother informs the world about her daughter's passing

Lee was a contestant on the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. Not only did she take part, but she ended up winning the show. The prize for winning was a $250,000 one-year contract with the company.

Over the next year, she performed under the ring name Hope for multiple NXT live events alongside current NXT Women's Champion and former Tough Enough competitor Mandy Rose.

Sara Lee and Josh Bredl were the winners of Tough Enough in 2015

Unfortunately, she failed to impress the top bosses in the company and was released in 2017. Since then, she has trained with Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, Florida.

The cause of Sara's death hasn't been confirmed by the family yet. A few days ago, she took to Instagram to reveal that she was rejoining the gym after a sinus infection. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling are deeply saddened by Sara Lee's passing. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

Sara Lee was married to former WWE superstar Wesley Blake

In December 2017, The Tough Enough winner tied the knot with former WWE superstar Wesley Blake. The couple have a daughter, Piper Weston, born on May 1, 2017, and a son named Brady born on February 27, 2019.

Wesley Blake with his children and wife

Wesley Blake joined WWE in 2013. His career at the world's biggest sports entertainment company lasted for eight years. He was best known as a tag team performer alongside Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews.

On April 15, 2021, Wesley Blake was released from the company. In February 2022, it was announced that he would join the new wrestling promotion Control Your Narrative founded by EC3 and Braun Strowman.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes