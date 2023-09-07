Who is the fussiest Judgment Day member? Damian Priest spills the beans

Damian Priest and The Judgment Day are having a great time in WWE. While he holds the tag team championship and Money in the Bank briefcase, the stable is one of the most successful factions in WWE.

Naturally, these developments have led to Judgment Day being the center of things on RAW. The faction getting more time on screen only increases their popularity, which leads to fans wanting to know more about them. In one such instance, Damian Priest revealed who the fussiest Judgment Day member is.

During an interview on WWE's The Bump, Priest said Dominik Mysterio was fussy, especially when it came to eating. He revealed that Mysterio does not eat anything apart from Chicken Tenders. After Finn Balor first took Dominik's name, Priest said:

"It's hands down Dom. Because he only eats one meal. So wherever we go, they don't have that meal, its kind of like, 'what do we do? Now we gotta pick a different restaurant. Chicken Tenders, that's all he eats."

This video of Damian Priest's answer is going viral on social media. Fans are reacting hilariously to the same, which is good and will help boost the popularity of The Judgment Day to another level.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor reveal why the former did not cash in his MITB contract

Since winning the Money in the Bank in London, England, fans have wondered when Damian Priest will cash in his contract. While WWE Payback seemed like an excellent opportunity to do so, the 42-year-old superstar did not capitalize on it. While many wished to know why, Priest clarified the same.

During the same interview, Priest mentioned he heard the crowd chants after the show went off the air. The Judgment Day member added that he and his faction were busy celebrating. Priest concluded his statement by mentioning Seth Rollins could stay on top of the mountain a little longer.

"I saw what went down after [Nakamura's attack on Rollins after the show went off the air], I heard the crowd chants... I heard about it the next day. You know, we were busy celebrating," Priest said. "So Seth can stay king of the mountain a little while longer, you know, if that's the title I choose to cash-in on.” [From 16:54 onwards]

To this, Finn Balor further added:

"Damian had a little bit of cottonmouth after the match we needed to fix with it."

As of now, Damian Priest currently holds the Undisputed Tag Team Championship along with Finn Balor. While the fans of the former would want to see him become world champion, knowing Priest, he will plan the perfect plot to win his first world title in WWE.

