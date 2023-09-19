Who gained the upper hand when Roman Reigns came face to face with The Rock 10 years ago? Know the story

Roman Reigns and The Rock haven't always seen eye to eye. The cousins once came to blows inside a WWE ring 10 years ago. The confrontation aired live on RAW and saw The Big Dog gang up on The Great One alongside the rest of The Shield.

The altercation took place on the January 21, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW. The Rock was blindsided with an attack by The Shield as soon as the lights went off. Roman Reigns delivered a couple of headbutts to his cousin.

Rocky tried to fight back but could not overwhelm The Hounds of Justice. The Shield picked up the former WWE Champion and planted him with their signature triple powerbomb as CM Punk watched from inside his skybox.

The angle aired one week before the 2013 Royal Rumble, where The Rock faced CM Punk for the WWE Championship. The Shield laid out The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment after the lights went off during the match.

The interference allowed CM Punk to score the decisive pinfall on the challenger, but Vince McMahon came out to strip the champion of the title. The Rock, however, asked the boss to restart the bout. He ultimately ended Punk's historic 434-day reign.

The Rock teased facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The Rock told Pat McAfee he was set to lock horns with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but they had to scrap the plans. The Hollywood icon said he was open to facing his cousin at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

"So we got really, really close, but we couldn’t actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, hey, listen, there’s a merger coming up, eventually, that will happen. There’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia."

The People's Champion added that he wanted to give his best to the fans and the locker room if he competed in another match.

“I’m saying that’s a potential too. I’m open. I’m open. But again, let’s figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. Not only that, but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their a**es off." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Watch the full video here:

The Rock made an unannounced appearance on SmackDown last Friday. Fans can read more on that here.