Who is the greatest dancer in the history of pro wrestling?

One thing has always been true for generations in pro wrestling: being a great dancer gets you over.

Whether it was The Honky Tonk Man's shimmy or Dusty Rhodes' shuffle, a performer's ability to cut a rug could easily get them over with fans. It gives them a relatable way to engage with the fans and seem more like a real person. There's just something about seeing a pro wrestler break out as a dancer and shake their money maker that adds to their overall character.

For goodness sake, Disco Inferno made a career out of being a dancer. The man has been shaking his booty for over 30 years now, and he still hasn't lost a step yet.

It's part of the rhythm of the ring. Ernest 'The Cat Miller' used to put on his suede shoes and break out an electric slide every once in a while. He even famously danced with the legendary James Brown on WCW Monday Nitro.

Even The King of Soul had to give him props for his ability to throw down.

Be it Val Venis' hip gyrations or Jeff Hardy's manic maneuvers on their way to the ring, there's always been something about seeing a performer truly cut loose and be themselves that is appealing to the audience.

a1Sauce @A1DaSauceForGTA Exclusive: Jeff Hardy Teases Grand Theft Auto VI in His WWE entrance. Exclusive: Jeff Hardy Teases Grand Theft Auto VI in His WWE entrance. https://t.co/dsXgseYu94

So much of a pro wrestler's connection with the fans is their entrance, and their overall presentation has a lot to do with that. As has often been said... You never get a second chance to make a first impression.

For many entertainers? Being a dancer and acting like a bit of a clown is part of their persona. And while not everyone is going to be a dancer like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, they can often convey their message just by cutting loose once in a while. It's fun for them and also for the fans.

So? The next time you see one of your favorite wrestlers come out and do their best job to be a dancer? When you see their greatest routine?

Get up out of your seat and move your feet.

As a wise man once said... Don't just stand there. Bust a Move.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Who do you think had the best dance moves in pro wrestling history? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku