Who has the most to gain from winning the WWE World Cup?

WWE Crown Jewel is only a few hours away, and the show is set to be one of WWE's most memorable events. This event will be WWE's most controversial show in recent memory because of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi which caused several people to petition the WWE to cancel the event or at least change the venue. To distract the fans from the negative publicity, the WWE has arranged a number of star-studded matches with the WWE World Cup being one of the most important.

Eight of @WWE's greatest Superstars will compete TODAY at #WWECrownJewel in a #WWEWorldCup tournament to determine the best in the world! https://t.co/hr338xgKkl — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

The tournament has some of the biggest names in the WWE from legends such as Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio to present day stars such as Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler. Despite the tournament being billed as a world cup, several fans including Rusev have a major issue with the fact that all of the stars participating in the tournament are from the US.

Opinion: A tournament where 7 out of 8 WWE Superstars are US nationals, isn't truly a World Cup https://t.co/EqwpKusmtG pic.twitter.com/oNdGCVqLxm — Sportskeeda Wrs'ling (@SKProWrestling) October 23, 2018

In spite of the criticism, the WWE World Cup promises to be an exciting affair, and in this article, we take a look at who has the most to gain from winning the tournament.

#8. Bobby Lashley

Of everyone in the tournament Bobby Lashley probably has the least to gain from winning the tournament. Before John Cena was pulled from WWE Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley wasn't even on the match card which indicates that he has a low likelihood of winning the event at all. Apart from that, Bobby is facing off against Seth Rollins who has been booked pretty solid thus far.

Despite his low chances of success, the tournament may be a blessing in disguise for the former MMA fighter. Bobby recently turned heel, and WWE Crown Jewel gives him a perfect stage to showcase a more brutal side of his personality.

However, despite all the god that the tournament can do for his WWE career, Bobby needs to avoid looking like a backup John Cena. He needs to carve out his niche and avoid relying on the nostalgia from his first run with the WWE and at Crown Jewel he may do just that.

