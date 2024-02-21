Who is the highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K24? Exploring ratings announced so far

Two weeks from now, WWE 2K24 will officially hit the shelves, and the WWE Universe can officially start "finishing their story." While it isn't available to play right now, several top superstars have already received their ratings.

The company has consistently released superstar ratings over the past two weeks via RAW, SmackDown, and social media in collaboration with Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. So, with the information available so far, who is the highest-rated star in the game?

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has received the honor of being the number one rated star in WWE 2K24 so far. The Women's World Champion comes in with an overall of 96, and rightfully so. She is among the most dominant superstars on the women's roster today and one of the many cover athletes for this year's game. Hence, seeing her having one of the highest ratings is not surprising.

Expand Tweet

That said, Mami isn't the only WWE Superstar in the prestigious 90s club. She is joined by fellow cover athlete Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare comes in with the second-highest rating thus far, 93. Other notable mentions are Logan Paul, Jey Uso, and Gunther, who all have a rating of exactly 90.

Several superstars are waiting to learn their ratings, which could be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans expect world champions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and IYO SKY to receive sky-high overalls. Nevertheless, this will surely be one of the best editions of the WWE 2K series.

Popular rapper Post Malone will be a playable character in WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 features several other megastars from different industries besides full-time pro wrestlers. Prominent names like Muhammad Ali and Bad Bunny will be playable characters in the game this year. American rapper and singer Post Malone will also be joining the game's roster as part of DLC.

A long-time fan of WWE, Malone was confirmed as a part of the game about a week ago. He will be available as part of a DLC that can be purchased in a pack post-launch. Many in the WWE Universe will surely enjoy playing with the award-winning artist.

Expand Tweet

This is likely just the tip of the iceberg, as there is still plenty of time for 2K to reveal many more surprises. There will likely be a few more DLCs that allow fans to play with some new and exciting characters.

Will you be buying WWE 2K24? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE