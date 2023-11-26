Who is the inspiration behind Rhea Ripley's gear at Survivor Series: WarGames? Fans have a few theories

Rhea Ripley’s gear at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark at the November 25 premium live event.

Fans might be wondering who inspired Rhea Ripley’s gear at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. It seems like we finally have an answer to the question. According to a Twitter user, Sheldon Anthony, Ripley’s gear was a tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and his former manager, the late great Sensational Sherri.

The commentary team also mentioned that Mami wore boots similar to Dominik Mysterio’s for her match against Zoey Stark at the premium live event. It is worth mentioning that the rest of The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, will main event Survivor Series Premium Live Event against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton.

The Viper was added to the match just one week after Drew McIntyre formed an unholy alliance with The Judgment Day. The Scottish Warrior explained his reason for the partnership in an intense promo on the November 20 episode of WWE RAW.

Was Rhea Ripley able to retain her title at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Rhea Ripley entered Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 as the reigning and defending Women’s World Champion. The Eradicator put her title on the line against the women’s battle royal winner and the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark.

Stark brought the fight to Ripley in a highly competitive bout. The challenger pulled off some stiff strikes in order to keep the champion at arm’s length. However, Stark’s determination proved to be her undoing as she was caught with a headbutt followed by the Riptide from Mami.

