Ava Raine, now known simply as Ava, has become quite the name in NXT. Since making her debut in 2022, Ava has managed to create her own identity, which is a difficult task considering her father is The Rock. However, she has done well in her young career.

Currently a part of The Schism in NXT, Ava is still in the early stages of her career. However, 'The Last Girl' has a true passion for wrestling, and that can be seen. While many would believe that it was her father, The Rock, who inspired her to get into wrestling, that's not true.

The person who inspired Ava to get into the world of wrestling and become a fourth-generation WWE Superstar was none other than her grandmother. During an interview with Cathy Kelly, the 21-year-old detailed what got her started in the wrestling world.

"When I was at 9 or 10, I was over at my grandma's house. And she was like, 'hey I want to show you something.' My grandma used to have like all the old WWE DVD's... We would just sit and watch those and I remember watching everything from wrestling in the 80s to the attitude era, and then to present day."

Ava went on to explain how she fell in love with wrestling from the moment she first watched her grandmother's DVDs.

"She is actually the one who got me into wrestling and then the minute I chose to start watching it, I fell in love and I knew this is what I wanted to do."

Check out Ava speaking about her grandmother inspiring her in the video below:

Ava's grandmother laid the foundation of her career, and what a decision it has been. Being the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar, there are a lot of expectations from the 21-year-old. And based on her performances, it would be safe to say that she has the talent to rise to the occasion.

The Rock credits wrestling for saving his relationship with Ava

When taking the schedule of a wrestler into account, you'll realize that starting that life is one of the most difficult choices a person can make. And to top that, when you are someone as famous as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, you are bound to be far more tied up.

While such a lifestyle can cause a major gap between a wrestler and his family members, this is something many who are on the road go through. The Rock was no different. Some time ago, the Hollywood icon spoke about a very personal moment from his life.

During an interview, The Rock mentioned that due to his career, he wasn't home very often. The 51-year-old's daughter was born in 2001, a time when The Rock was at the peak of his career and also received his first break in Hollywood as the Scorpion King. In the interview, he said:

“I had so much sh-t going on, so I like to say me and Simone grew up together, so we had a relationship where I was always gone, but we tried to keep it together,” The Rock said. “Now, years later, as she becomes a pro wrestler, it’s actually brought us closer together. So in a way, it’s helped save that relationship too."

Check out The Rock speaking about how wrestling helped him save his relationship with his daughter:

While his wrestling and acting careers may have made it difficult for The Rock to be there for his daughter, it is wrestling which helped save their relationship. If anything, The Rock can be proud of his daughter's work in the NXT brand.

