Who has the internet dubbed as the 'female Dean Ambrose?' Concerned star responds

The idea of a 'female Dean Ambrose' crossed the minds of wrestling fans after a tweet went viral today. NJPW star Mercedes Moné was on the receiving end of some trolling, but she handled the situation like a superstar of her stature.

Formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, Mercedes Moné has run roughshod in NJPW since her debut on January 4, 2023. The reigning IWGP Women's Champion recently defeated AZM and Hazuki at the Sakura Genesis event to retain her title and is slowly finding her footing in the Tokyo promotion.

Recently, Moné cut a promo in which she termed herself a rockstar, subsequently making up a song with the help of a fake guitar to mock her opponent. A Twitter user didn't seem pleased by the act and posted a video of the promo with the caption claiming that she was the female Dean Ambrose. It was a jibe at her absurd mic skills.

The Real One #VinceisBack @AEWREALONE_ This Promo explains why Sasha Banks is the female Dean Ambrose This Promo explains why Sasha Banks is the female Dean Ambrose https://t.co/gkOHDJHRc7

Several wrestling fans gave their opinions on the matter. Some claimed it to be good, while others stated that the scene seemed senseless.

Mercedes Moné also commented on the video, but instead of lashing at the troll, she compared herself to The Rock, who is exceptional in the mic and the ring.

The Rock is infamous for his occasional guitar segments. The 2003 Sacramento address during which he trash-talked the audience and the city is fondly remembered to this day. In 2013, he sang praises of then-RAW General Manager Vickie Guerrero, only to term her 'horrible' at the end.

How did Twitter fans respond to Mercedes Moné being termed as the female Dean Ambrose?

The IWGP Women's Champion garnered huge support from the wrestling world with her reply to the 'female Dean Ambrose' tweet.

Some fans claimed that comparing her to Ambrose was a compliment, given that the latter is a successful star in All Elite Wrestling, going by his real name Jon Moxley. There were also some critical opinions on the matter.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

muslim tribal chief jey uso @deanyumbrose Calling someone a female Dean Ambrose is actually the highest form of compliment wdym Calling someone a female Dean Ambrose is actually the highest form of compliment wdym

Eric B. 🦬🔥 @Kev_Emo @AEWREALONE_ If you’re gonna compare her to him she’s gonna have to bleed more than once a month. @AEWREALONE_ If you’re gonna compare her to him she’s gonna have to bleed more than once a month.

sethdawg @gofundseth @WrestlingHumble Is calling her the female dean Ambrose supposed to be an insult 🤨 @WrestlingHumble Is calling her the female dean Ambrose supposed to be an insult 🤨

Some wrestling fans claimed Moné to be better than The Rock, but that's a debate for another time.

Given the beginning of her career in NJPW, it seems like Mercedes will hold the Women's Title for a considerable amount of time.

Poll : 0 votes