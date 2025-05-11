Who is Jeff Cobb? All you need to know about WWE’s new signing

The WWE Universe witnessed Jeff Cobb make his debut in the company at Backlash. The 42-year-old superstar was seen assisting Solo Sikoa in taking down LA Knight during Jacob Fatu’s United States Championship Title defense match. Here is all you need to know about the company’s newest acquisition.

The Samoan Werewolf faced Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight in St. Louis in a Fatal Four-Way match, defending the US Title for the first time. The final moments of the bout saw Priest and McIntyre trading blows in the crowd. At ringside, The Megastar was about to land his big elbow with Jacob Fatu sprawled on the announce table.

The defending champion, however, was saved by Solo Sikoa, who removed him from the table. Angry, Knight approached Sikoa, but was attacked by an unknown spectator from the crowd, as cameras zoomed in on his face, Michael Cole announced that it was Jeff Cobb. The 42-year-old punished LA, using the barricade to his advantage, and put him in the ring for Fatu to win the match.

Jeff Cobb is a renowned pro wrestler who has fought in several arenas across the globe, including Lucha Underground, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Ring of Honor (ROH), Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), among many others. He is a former PWG World Champion and also excels in tag team action, winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship three times. Cobb was also part of the highly acclaimed United Empire faction for five years before calling it a day on his NJPW stint.

Jeff Cobb vacated the IWGP Tag Team Title before leaving NJPW a few days ago, and speculation was rife that he was WWE-bound.

Now, he has finally arrived in the Stamford-based promotion, instantly creating big shockwaves by joining The New Bloodline.

Jeff Cobb may have already entered Jacob Fatu’s bad books

While Solo Sikoa and Jeff Cobb saved Jacob Fatu from a pretty lethal move by LA Knight and even neutralized him for the champion, he didn’t look very happy about it. The Samoan Werewolf stared Sikoa and Cobb for a few seconds before entering the ring and launching a running hip attack on Knight.

However, The Megastar was already down and out. Not leaving any room for error, Fatu followed it up with a Mighty Moonsault and pinned The Megastar for the win. Although he emerged victorious, The Samoan Werewolf didn’t seem too pleased with how he achieved the victory.

He exited the ring with his title over his shoulder and stared at Solo Sikoa and Jeff Cobb once again. However, despite the duo handing him the win, Jacob Fatu didn’t celebrate his victory with them. Moreover, he even walked out of the arena alone, not speaking a word to his fellow New Bloodline members.

The United States Champion already has issues with Sikoa interfering in his matches. Now, Cobb has also done the same, and he is neither Fatu’s friend nor leader. Thus, the newest signee of WWE may have already entered Jacob Fatu’s bad books.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the US Champ after Backlash 2025.

