Who was Jey Uso on the phone with? Potential identity explored

Main Event Jey Uso has been making headlines as one of the top names in WWE for months now, and the former World Heavyweight Champion has managed to change his entire career trajectory with some of the biggest victories of his life. The star wasn’t able to pick up a win in the Fatal Four-way match for the World Title at Clash in Paris, and his feud with The Vision heated up to another level following the PLE.Jey reunited with Jimmy Uso on RAW after the latter came out to even the odds for him against The Vision, but the involvement of LA Knight in the entire storyline has been quite interesting. Main Event Jey has not been able to be on the same page with Knight over the past few weeks, even after teaming up with him to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.The former World Heavyweight Champion has been acting as the new Tribal Chief since reuniting with Jimmy Uso. He delivered a spear to LA Knight last week on RAW, giving fans a hint of his massive heel turn, which is seemingly on the horizon now. Jey and Jimmy have had several arguments over the past couple of weeks, and something similar happened this week on the red brand as well. However, this time around, fans caught an interesting insight, which could lead to massive twists and turns in the storyline in the future.Jey was caught talking on the phone to someone, just before an argument with Jimmy, and fans have been wondering who could have been on the call. Considering the storyline, Jey could have been on a call with the OTC Roman Reigns, and this could be the perfect way for the company to feature Jey’s heel turn in the next few weeks.While it is unknown why Jey Uso was talking to Reigns, time will tell how WWE plans to feature the storyline in the future.Jey Uso is set to have a massive tag team battle at WWE WrestlepaloozaWhile Jey Uso has been featuring himself as the new Tribal Chief, it is hard to say if Jimmy Uso will be on the same page if the former acts like Roman Reigns. Both Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to team up for a massive battle against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and the excitement for the showdown is off the charts.While both Jey and Jimmy haven’t seemingly been on the same page over the past few weeks, it would be interesting to see how both men manage to work together once again after years, against two of the most dominant names on RAW lately.