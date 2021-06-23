Who does John Cena play in Suicide Squad?

John Cena finally got the superhero role that he has been waiting for. He will be playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

The 16-time WWE World Champion is currently making his mark in Hollywood, having ventured away from the ring to try his luck on the silver screen. Over recent years, Cena has featured in several top films and he has already broken through. Now with a role in the DCEU, Cena has taken the next step in his rise to superstardom.

Let's take a better look at John Cena's role in Suicide Squad, as well as more of the star's acting career.

Who is the Peacemaker, John Cena's role in Suicide Squad?

John Cena also talked about peacemaker:



“We’re almost through filming, we almost have everything in the can. It’s really fun. You may think I’m front and center, but we have an all-star cast and everyone slays."



Via @observer pic.twitter.com/N7ojNU1cTs — The DC Syndicate (@TheDC_Syndicate) June 17, 2021

Peacemaker's real name is Christopher Smith. He starts off as a diplomat who is completely devoted to peace. However, to achieve peace, he's ready to do anything. He became a deadly vigilante after his efforts at using special non-lethal weapons failed, and he followed the path of peace through violence.

Cena spoke about what James Gunn — Suicide Squad's director — told him about the character of Peacemaker. At first, Cena had approached the character as an angular drill sergeant, but Gunn set him straight.

“This is not what I’m looking for. I’m looking for a douchey, bro-y Captain America.”

Cena added that the character also drew from his own role in WWE, a wrestler who adhered to a strong set of values.

Peacemaker — John Cena's role in Suicide Squad is not only going to be featured in the film but is also slated to get an HBO Max series.

What are some of John Cena's notable films?

Just screened #F9 and surprised by how much I enjoyed it. It is a love letter to the #FastAndFurious franchise fans - faster, more furious, nonstop action with a heart felt story. @JohnCena joining the cast was a brilliant move. 2 1/2 hours long… why though? #FastAndFurious9 pic.twitter.com/LL2dgZpSFu — Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) June 22, 2021

Ever since he stepped back from in-ring action in WWE, John Cena has been churning out hits. Following in the footsteps of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cena has now stepped out on his own.

He was a part of Trainwreck, Daddy's Home, Daddy's Home 2, Ferdinand, Bumblebee, Playing with Fire, and Dolittle. While he has made quite a few other movies and acted as the host of quite a few shows, his most recently released films is making an incredible mark in the box office.

He joined the Fast and Furious franchise in the film F9, which has been quite successful in the box office. It grossed the most in its international opening that any film has grossed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das