John Cena is one of WWE's greatest superstars of all time. He is a 16-time world champion, currently tied with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, and could undoubtedly surpass that tally to become the greatest champion in history.

Cena started his wrestling career in 1999, where he performed for Ultimate Pro Wrestling. He was eventually signed to WWE in 2001, having been assigned to the company's developmental brand, Ohio Valley Wrestling.

He then debuted on SmackDown in 2002 with his famous "ruthless aggression" promo, which he followed up by debuting his rap gimmick which captivated the WWE Universe each and every week. This particular persona rose him to stardom.

In time, John became Vince McMahon's main star, altering his gimmick along the way to a more family-friendly character. Despite the polarizing WWE audience, Cena's impact in the company and in the ring was there to be seen.

There was nobody quite like John, who rightfully became WWE's poster boy throughout the 2000's and 2010's, and the man they could rely on to main event their shows and represent the company outside of the ring.

John Cena's first taste of acting in a main role came in October 2006, when he starred in the WWE-made film The Marine. Since then, he has become a huge hit in the world of cinema, also starring in the likes of Fred: The Movie, Sisters and Blockers.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared in DC Comics's The Suicide Squad playing the character Peacemake, which has now been adapted into its own series. In these particular types of roles, despite being a WWE Superstar, John relies on a stunt double to perform the riskier moves.

So who is John Cena's stunt double?

Spencer Thomas, who is also an actor, is Cena's stunt double who has performed as him in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Spencer was also Cena's stunt double in Bumblebee, Playing with Fire and Project X-Traction.

How was Spencer Thomas' experience of working as John Cena's stunt double?

Spencer Thomas recently spoke with Men's Health to discuss his role as Cena's stunt double, and what it was like initially working with him:

"At first, I felt that stuntmen are behind the scenes, and actors don’t want to know you or don’t care to know you. I was wrong, at least about John. He was actually genuinely interested in me and what I was doing and the sacrifices I was making to make the movies. So it definitely taught me to kind of be a little more outspoken." (h/t Men's Health)

Spencer also revealed in the interview that he is currently working on John Cena's ninth film, adding that they have done a ton of commercials together, traveling the world as a team.

