Who is Jorge Masvidal? Meet WWE's possible future prospect! 

MMA fighters appearing in WWE is not a surprise. After the Stamford-based promotion merged with the UFC, this is something many expected. While an MMA fighter is yet to make his official debut in a WWE ring since the merger, recently during an interview, a 38-year-old former MMA fighter expressed his interest.

The fighter in question is Jorge Masvidal. During an interview, Masvidal said he would go to WWE if the compensation was right. The former BMF Champion added that he would 'domesticate' the other guys in WWE. This interest by Masvidal has led to non-MMA fans wanting to know more about the fighter.

Jorge Masvidal is a retired MMA fighter. Starting out fighting in Kimbo Slice's backyard, Masvidal made a name for himself under the bright lights of the UFC. While he could not win a World Championship, the American was the former BMF Champion. His fighting style was loved by many combat sports fans.

However, a loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 persuaded Masvidal to retire from MMA. While his fighting career speaks a lot about his experience, Masvidal has also experienced the world of wrestling. In 2021, he made his debut at AEW Grand Slam to attack Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

Jorge Masvidal once appreciated WWE legend The Rock

WWE legend The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, has become a global phenomenon since he switched to acting. While Johnson is appreciated by many for his wrestling, the 51-year-old's acting abilities have caught the attention of many. One such man who was in awe of his acting was Jorge Masvidal.

In a tweet from the past, Masvidal, was seen praising Johnson's movie Jungle Cruise. The former UFC fighter wrote the movie was a masterpiece and something the whole family could watch. Masivdal wrote:

"Just left the movies with the fam and @TheRock did it again with the #JungleCruise masterpiece for the whole fam #supernecessary."

Johnson was quick to note Masvidal's appreciation for his movie. Replying to the MMA fighter's tweet, Johnson wrote he appreciated Masvidal's gesture. The 51-year-old also added he was glad Masvidal's family enjoyed the movie. Johnson concluded his tweet by adding he would go to gym with Masvidal when in Miami. He wrote:

"Appreciate you my brother, always!! Glad you and the ohana loved #JungleCruise. When I’m back in the 305 we’ll hit the gym! Love to the family!"

Masvidal replied to Johnson's tweet by writing he had been waiting for the latter to put him through a work out. He also added that his daughter wanted to meet Johnson. To sum up, Johnson and Masvidal's friendship is not a surprise. When Masvidal won the BMF Championship at UFC 244, Johnson was the one to hand him the belt.

