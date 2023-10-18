Who is Karmen Petrovic? Meet the semi-finalist from NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

Karmen Petrovic has advanced into the semi-finals of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. The 27-year-old star defeated Jaida Parker on the latest edition of WWE NXT. Fans might be wondering about the latest sensation to take over the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Here are all the details the fans need to know about the new superstar.

Petrovic's real name is Monika Klisara. She was born in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Klisara and her family escaped the Yugoslav Wars by migrating to Canada in the mid-nineties. She started taking Karate classes at the age of five, and became a black belt at the age of 12.

The journey led her to a Gold Medal win at the Canada Games, as well as another Gold Medal victory at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in 2018. Klisara impressed WWE officials during her tryouts, and subsequently joined the Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class.

She made her in-ring debut under her real name at the NXT house show on March 11, 2023, when she teamed up with Zoey Stark against Indi Hartwell and Lea Mitchel. It wasn’t until July that NXT repackaged her as Karmen Petrovic, which has now became her identity on the white and gold brand.

Who will Karmen Petrovic face in the semi-finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament?

Karmen Petrovic is set to face Lola Vice in the semi-finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Vice defeated Dani Palmer to advance to the tournament on the October 10th episode of NXT. Vice, who’s a former Bellator star, tweeted her reaction to Petrovic’s win on NXT tonight.

The winner of the match between Petrovic and Vice will meet the winner Kelani Jordan and Arianna Grace in the tournament finals at Halloween Havoc Night 2 on October 31.