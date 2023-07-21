Who is LA Knight married to? All we know about the WWE star's wife

LA Knight has captured the admiration of many wrestling fans and professionals, but there is still much to know about the SmackDown star. Fans may know his wrestling beginnings before joining WWE, but not much about his personal life. Interestingly, some may not know he is already married.

LA Knight is married to Michelle Yavulla, a fitness enthusiast who used to participate in various bodybuilding competitions. Although not a wrestler, she is still booming in the fitness world. In 2016, she placed fifth at the Baltimore Gladiator competition. The following year in the same contest, she placed third.

It's unknown when exactly the couple met or tied the knot. However, it's presumed they got engaged in 2018, as they celebrated their third anniversary this May. They have been together for five years now. They have two dogs, a Golden Retriever named Herman and a Super Mutt (Labrador, German Sheperd, Chihuahua) named Reesey.

She is involved with other wrestlers as well. In an Instagram post, she hung out with AEW star Taya Valkyrie and independent wrestler Heather Monroe. Michelle is also friends with another independent wrestler, Simone Williams.

LA Knight has been wrestling since 2003, but it was only a few years ago when his wife attended her first WrestleMania. After supporting the former NXT star at Stand and Deliver, Yavulla revealed she attended WrestleMania 38, her first live experience of The Show of Shows.

LA Knight has a different "wife" on-screen

The couple attended this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

It's known that while the SmackDown star barely shares photos and stories of his personal life, his wife kept fans up to date regarding their adventures. However, at one point in the past, The Megastar was seen tying the knot with somebody else.

On Season 2, Episode 17 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, LA Knight was seen getting married at a gym. The episode titled Boyle-Linetti Wedding saw the WWE star play the role of a bodybuilder named Mario. His on-screen marriage was officiated by Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews).

LA Knight has a massive chance to finally capture WWE gold

The 40-year-old initially departed the Stamford-based promotion in 2014. He returned around seven years later, where he joined NXT. While at the developmental brand, he captured the Million Dollar Championship. He moved to the main roster in 2022, yet despite the positive fan reception, the company has not made any major moves with him yet. However, that may change soon.

For the July 21, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, he is set to compete in a four-way match against Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes to advance in the United States Championship tournament.

