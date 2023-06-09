Was SmackDown star LA Knight in Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Know what he did before WWE

LA Knight is one of SmackDown's biggest stars today, possibly even in WWE. He has been to other wrestling companies before landing in the Stamford-based promotion. As it turns out, he also tried his hand at another profession.

For those wondering, LA Knight appeared in an Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode. The WWE star was present on Season 2, Episode 17 of the series titled Boyle-Linetti Wedding. He played the role of Mario, a bodybuilder who got married inside the gym by Lt. Terry Jeffords (played by Terry Crews).

🐲Peyton🐉 @PWC_3 So I’m rewatching Brooklyn 99 and just noticed LA Knight was in it for about 6 seconds lmao So I’m rewatching Brooklyn 99 and just noticed LA Knight was in it for about 6 seconds lmao https://t.co/TX8mESd7CU

The SmackDown star wrestled in NWA before his brief stint in WWE from 2013-2014. He returned to the independent circuit after his initial release. He began wrestling in IMPACT Wrestling not long after. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and is still with the company as of this writing.

Which major Hollywood actor was LA Knight compared to?

LA Knight, while in WWE NXT

The 40-year-old hasn't expressed any interest or plans to transition into acting, though he continuously showcased his talent playing a character. Although he is still not aiming for an acting career, many fans see his resemblance with a WWE star turned actor, The Rock.

LA Knight later addressed the comparisons and shared that while he was in the reality show The Hero, people thought he was doing it intentionally. However, he shared that it was just his natural voice:

“You know, it’s funny. When I did The Hero, it was a reality show back in 2013,” Knight said. “There were sometimes when one of us would be talking without seeing who was on screen, and both people that were watching with me and myself sometimes wouldn’t know ‘cause we have very similar tones and voice. And people think I’m putting that on. That’s just my voice. I can’t do anything about that."

What has LA Knight been up to in WWE?

The current SmackDown star debuted on the main roster in a character that wasn't genuinely well-loved by many, Max Dupri. He led the stable Maximum Male Models for a while before reverting to his previous gimmick. Since then, he has been well-received by fans.

Although he is one of the fan favorites, he still suffered many losses and wasn't engaged in notable feuds. However, his run may already see some improvements.

He recently qualified for one of the six spots in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura currently join him. Although other superstars are still yet to be determined, Knight is positive he will come out as this year's MITB contract winner.

It remains to be seen what will happen next in Knight's run in WWE.

